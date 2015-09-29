Halloween Haunts Brew City Early

I love Halloween, but more importantly, I love what the Gays have done with Halloween! Let’s face it, the LGBT community knows how to celebrate and Gay guys have made Halloween a high holy day. Incredible events, theme nights and specialty cocktails are only a tiny part of Halloween in Milwaukee. Did I mention the jaw-dropping costumes? From sexy sailors and super-hot superheroes to cleverly dashing disguises and hilarious spoofs on dead divas, these boys know how to do Halloween right.

Join them, and take part in some of the pre-Halloween madness found in this issue’s weekly happenings. In fact, there are so many spooky soirees this week, I’m going to forgo my advice column to share as many of these Halloween goings-on with you as possible. That said, let’s scare up a little fun this week, Milwaukee!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 1: Opening Night of ‘Rocky Horror Show Live’ at The Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Are you a sweet Transvestite? Wanna do the time warp…again? Join the cast of the Alchemist every weekend in October for a naughty musical romp sure to put you in the Halloween mood. Strap on your best glitter heels and smear on some lipstick, and visit thealchemisttheatre.com to reserve your $25 seat.

Oct. 1-4: MKE Oktoberfest at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Grab your lederhosen and squeeze your sausage because we’re turning Cream City into the biggest Bavarian beer garden of all time. Raise a toast to four days of German music, beer and food during this free party on both sides of the Milwaukee River. See mkeoktoberfest.com for scheduled festivities at Pere Marquette Park as well as the Marcus Center grounds.

Oct. 3: AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K Run at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): It’s time for one of the biggest fundraisers of the year…AIDS Walk Wisconsin! Join honorary chairs *NSYNC dreamboat Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin. (Yep! These two cutie pies got married!) See aidswalkwis.org for a schedule of events, but note that opening ceremonies start at noon with the walk’s step off at 12:30; the 5K run starts at 10:30 a.m. Walking is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Oct. 3: Bay View Zombie Apocalypse Pub Crawl (various locations): Can’t wait for Halloween? Join this spook-tacular walking pub crawl! Register at Hamburger Mary’s between 4 and 5 p.m., where you’ll receive a zombie T-shirt and mug that gets you discounts at the bars. You’ll also have access to the Monster’s Ball after the crawl. Tickets start at $25 with proceeds going to the UW-Milwaukee LGBT+ Alumni Chapter and Ruthie’s Kennel Club. See 2015zombieapocalypse.brownpapertickets.com to preorder or purchase tickets at registration, and party zombie style!

Oct. 3: Ginger Minj at Plan B (924 Williamson, St., Madison): She may not have won the last season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” but Ginger Minj stole the hearts of the LGBT community from coast to coast. Now this adorable barrel of laughs brings her addictive smile to Mad City. Part of a “thank you” from the nightclub to its patrons, the party starts at 9 p.m. with a $10 cover charge ($15 for those 18 to 20 years old).

Oct. 4: Fourteenth Annual Brady Street Pet Parade (Brady Street): Celebrate fall with a street fest for furry friends. No…I’m not talking about Bear Pride week! I’m talking about four-legged friends! In addition to the pet parade and pet blessing, you and your little buddy can partake in a costume contest and other kooky competitions. Sidewalk sales, giveaways and more round out the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. family friendly festival. Register your pet at bradystreet.org.

Oct. 4: ‘Gay Men and the New Way Forward’ Book Reading and Workshop at First Unitarian Society (1342 N. Astor St.): Now that the LGBT community has marriage equality wrapped around its finger, what’s next for Gay men and the equal rights movement? Find out during this 1 to 4 p.m. workshop with author Raymond L. Rigoglioso. Register at the door for $65 (includes a copy of his book), or save some money and register online at gaymenofwisdom.com.

Oct. 6: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Trivia at 42 Ale House (3807 S. Packard Ave.): Test your knowledge on all things “Buffy” during this sharp-toothed trivia night. Sprecher Brewery helps out with prizes for the top teams as well as $1 Sprecher tappers all night long. As if vampires, trivia and beer weren’t enough, 42 Ale House is serving up tacos as well! What are you waiting for? Give your “Buffy” besties a call and formulate your trivia team today.

