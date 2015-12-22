Happy Holidaze!

Dear Ruthie,

The thought of throwing a party makes me sick. I’m intimidated by the size of the to-do list and by the chance that I could let people down and they could have a miserable time.

I’m making myself have 30 people over for New Year’s Eve. I’m really panicking here and sort of think I should cancel but the invites went out and people are coming. I also think I should have the party to get over this fear. Can you share any tips for hosting the perfect party?

—Hostess without the Mostess

Dear Holiday Hostess,

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, honey! You’re hosting a party not bringing peace to the Middle East. Chill out, as the kids say. At least, I think that’s what they say. Do they still say that? Regardless, chill out!

Whether throwing a small Christmas soiree or a big New Year’s bash, there are five things every hostess should keep in mind.

1. Make a To-Do List: Even if its long, having a to-do list will make you feel organized and you’ll enjoy crossing off items. Similarly, make a shopping list to avoid additional trips to the grocery store. In fact, put “make a shopping list” on the friggin’ to-do list. How’s that for organization?

2. Clean Your Casa: Clean the house a few days early, but be realistic! If something is taking time that’s better spent elsewhere, move on! Close the door to that room, ask guests not to use the upstairs bathroom or keep ’em out of the basement.

3. Keep It Simple, Stupid: Don’t attempt culinary creations beyond your expertise. Now is not the time to experiment. Rely on make-ahead foods or those purchased from the store. There’s nothing wrong with ordering from a restaurant that delivers.

4. Rock Around the Christmas Tree: Good music can liven up any get-together. Think mix tape…or mix CDs or whatever the hell the kids call them. Seriously. Play something lively and your party will instantly feel successful.

5. Make a Memory: I was at a holiday get-together where a man read a little story about the village beneath the Christmas tree. This truly made the party special. Create poster boards featuring photos of holidays past, ask a friend to dress as Santa and greet guests at the door, or simply hand out cute gifts as guests leave. Make it memorable and you’ll be a hit.

Follow these steps and you’re sure to impress this holiday season. In fact, send me an invite and I’ll let you know how you did in person! Until then…HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 23: Christmas Party at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Can’t wait to ring in a little yuletide cheer? The boys at Hybrid say you don’t have to! Indulge in food specials, an extended happy hour (4-9 p.m.) and more at this Brady Street hot spot.

Dec. 23: Young Adults Al-Anon Meeting at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The holidays can be tough for those with addictions as well as their friends and family members. If you need a little support in dealing with a loved one’s alcoholism, pop into this 6-8 p.m. meeting. You’ll find plenty of camaraderie and support, making the holidays just a bit easier.

Dec. 26: Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet (500 E. Center St.): Tell the relatives you’ll see them next Christmas because now it’s time to let loose with friends! Grab your canvas shoes and mousse the hell outta your hair because the ’80s hits this popular alternative club with a dance off to remember. DJ Frank Straka brings you the ultimate battle of the bands—dance style. The 21+ party runs 9 p.m. to bar close and includes a $5 cover.

Dec. 26- 31: Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Blue Mound Road): Explore a winter wonderland for free as the zoo opens its gates to the public for an entire week. Check out the animals in addition to special activities, free parking and more during this end-of-year special, hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. See greatermilwaukeefoundation.org for more details.

