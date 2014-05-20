We’re Here! We’re Queer! We’re Thirsty!

Cocktails, theater, beverages, markets and drinks are on tap for this week’s social calendar…and there’s nothing wrong with that, sugar! Wanna sink your teeth into a tasty bite? I got ya covered. Wanna help Wisconsin’s furry friends? Let this redhead point the way. Looking for a muscle boy to round out summer? Me, too! Until then, let’s review LGBT Milwaukee’s social scene and read an email from a gal whose partner can’t get enough.

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 22: Hair at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Join the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center for this hair-raising production of one of Broadway’s best. The “Be OUT At the Skylight” program offers a private reception at 6 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. and a meet and greet with the cast afterward. (Man, the gays know how to do it right!) Liven up your locks and visit skylightmusictheatre.org. See the Shows & Events area where you’ll find “Events @ Skylight,” offering ticket info regarding this “mane” theater program. (See what I did there?)

May 23: Cocktails for Canines at The Hudson (310 E. Buffalo St.): The kooky kids at Paws 4 Pride are hosting a 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. cocktail party to benefit Muttley Crew Rescue, Remember Me Ranch and Tiny Paws Small Dog Rescue. Raffles and live music make this a happy hour to remember, particularly since proceeds benefit our furry friends…and I’m not talking about the guys in the local bear club.

May 23: Wendy Ho at Club Impulse (132 W. Grand Ave, Beloit): The foul-mouthed songstress brings her brand of bawdy to Beloit! Outrageously original songs combined with vulgar versions of mainstream favorites make her hilarious show one that’s not to be missed. Reserve a special VIP table for two for $10, which includes a meet-and-greet with Wendy. Coming with a group? Reserve a table in the general seating area for $15, or simply pay general admission at the door for $5. Call Club Impulse at 608-361-0000 for more on the 11 p.m. show.

May 24: Mary’s Market Day at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave): Mary’s Market Day means that the Bay View hot spot closes its parking lot to autos and opens it up to vendors to sell their wares (that sounded dirty). From jewelry and original photography to cookbooks and more, it ain’t your mamma’s craft fair! Live music and Mary’s sliders round out the family friendly event that’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Hamburger Mary’s AIDS Walk team.

May 25: Bay View Prom Pub Crawl (registration at Hamburger Mary’s, 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Missed prom because your school was full of homophobic nut jobs? Well, grab your taffeta dress and enjoy this rite of passage. Bar hop along Kinnickinnic and crown the Prom King and Queen at the final dance. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with registration at Hamburger Mary’s. For ticket info, see “Bay View Prom Pub Crawl” on Facebook, which offers a discount ($25) for registering online, or stop by Hamburger Mary’s and buy tickets in person. Proceeds go to Milwaukee’s Pride Parade, Elmbrook Humane Society and Ruthie’s Kennel Club.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 28 year-old woman in a four-year relationship with a 23 year-old woman. At first things were great. Our sex life was just as incredible as the rest of our relationship. For the past year, however, I’ve been thinking that my girlfriend is a sex addict.

She’s admitted to cheating on me three times—twice with former lovers and once when she got drunk. I found suspicious texts that she can’t explain and it seems that she lies about her whereabouts. I’m tired of these games. Should I walk away or try to get her help?

Thanks!

Second-Hand Sue

Dear Susie,

I’m not a doctor…I woke up underneath a mortician once, but that’s as close to being a doctor as it gets. Is your girlfriend a sex addict? I have no clue. To be honest, honey, neither do you…unless you’re a doctor. And if that’s the case, then what the hell are you writing me for?!

You can’t diagnose her and you likely can’t cure her if she is, indeed, self-medicating with sex. What you can do, however, is tell her that you’re not happy. You can explain your feelings, and you can share your concerns about her well-being. You’re justified to be concerned about her, focus on your feelings and follow your gut. Now…where did I put that mortician’s phone number?

Have a question you’d like Ruthie to answer? Contact her at via DearRuthie@Shepex.com.