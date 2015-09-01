My Kind of Town

I love Milwaukee! I love the nightlife, the festivals, the bar scene, the restaurants…you name it, I’m in love it with it.

Call it a cliché, but I particularly love the LGBT community in this city. From the drag scene to the leather social clubs and from the dedicated LGBT-based charities to the alternative groups for kids, this community knows a thing or two about support, friendship, fellowship and acceptance.

You gotta love this city...and if you don’t, get the hell out! No, I’m kidding (sort of). Not everyone is onboard with my Brew City love. Just see the emails below, then review the list of weekly happenings and jump into some fun this week.

Dear Ruthie,

Let’s get real. Milwaukee sucks. The men suck. The LGBT community sucks. The nightlife sucks. Just stop trying Milwaukee.

See ya!

Chicago-Bound

Dear Butt Plug,

Don’t the let the cheese curds hit you in the ass on your way out.

Dear Ruthie,

I love your glowing smile. I cannot stop looking at your sunny photos. Are you interested in a sweetheart that might love you until the end of time, my sunrise lovely?

Let me know,

Mazio

Dear Weirdo,

Let me guess…you’re trapped in another country and need money to get out; You want me to cover some legal fees and you’ll give me half an inheritance for helping. You need a cash advance to get out of Nigeria. It ticks me off when you guys contact me like this…and then don’t even bother to leave your phone number!

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places. Looking for love in too many faces. Searching their eyes, looking for traces, of what I’m dreaming of!

Help,

Looky Loo

Dear Cowboy,

Turn off that 1980 country western music and get your keester out to some new spots. Volunteering is a great way to meet like-minded people, so hang up your spurs and sign up to help. Then, stop trying to wrangle some lovin’! After all, love often rings your cowbell when you’re not looking.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 2: ‘A Historical Perspective on LGBT Rights in Cuba’ with Alberto Roque Guerra at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Dr. Guerra spearheaded Cuba’s medical and comprehensive treatment program for Transgender individuals, and he’s sharing his insight with Milwaukee during this lecture. Free and open to the public, the intriguing night starts at 7 p.m. Call 414-271-2656 for more information.

Sept. 3: Free Day at the Museums (Various locations): Get your artsy-fartsy on…for free! From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee Public Museum skip their admission fees so you can take in their sights regardless of your budget. Hit the streets of Old Milwaukee, take in the gift shop at the Art Museum or put on your comfy shoes and visit both! It’s free, damn it, free!

Sept. 4: Pants Off Dance Off at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): It’s time to strip down to your skibbies and dance your ass off! Join the all-genders, all-orientations party and shake what your mamma gave ya from 9 p.m. to bar close. There’s no cover, but you must be 21 or older to shimmy the night away.

Sept. 5: Reverse Happy Hour at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Can’t make happy hour after work? Raise a glass to the gang at Hybrid because they’re switching up the boozy basics with a little fun. Enjoy happy hour specials ($2 rail drinks, $2 Miller Lite taps, $3 Lakefront, $1-off sangria, $3 infused vodka) from midnight to 1 a.m. at this Brady Street staple.

Sept. 5 & 6: Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament at Wilson and Wirth parks: They’re back! Join the boys and girls of the Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL) as they welcome teams from all over the Midwest during this weekend tournament. That’s right, folks! Milwaukee is about to be taken over by softball players looking for fun on and off the field. Get out there and support those jocks! See ssblmilwaukee.com for more information, and don’t miss the award party at Montage on Sunday at 6 p.m.! I'll emcee the “Dozen Divas” show, starring New York impressionist Dorothy Bishop! See you all there!

Sept. 8: Brainiac Throwdown Trivia at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Calling all trivia nerds! Charlies wants you! Join the weekly 7 p.m. contest and you could walk away with a $40 gift card or even shots for your teammates. A great night for breaking up the workweek and a new way to make friends, this weekly trivia competition includes drink specials and Charlies popular taco dinner.

Want to share an event with Ruthie or ask her a question? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com or catch her on Twitter at @DearRuthie.