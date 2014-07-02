Let Me Tickle Your Yankee Doodle

Raise your flag, light someone’s sparkler and pop your rocket all over this city! It’s July Fourth in Milwaukee and that means it’s time to party! Whether you spend the holiday over a stars-and-stripes barbecue or you head Downtown to paint the town red, white and blue, there’s plenty to do this Independence Day week.

Hit Summerfest, take in a parade, watch some fireworks or consider a few of the change-of-pace ideas that follow this week’s letter. No matter how you celebrate, remember to drive safe and play safe…particularly if you plan on ringing someone’s liberty bell.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend and I have only been dating for three months, and we argue every three dates or so. We haven’t broken up or anything but it feels like we’re fighting about something all the time. We seem to be pissed at one another more than we should be. Should we just call it quits?

—Angry Jack

Dear Jack,

Your relationship may be up and down more often than a Kardashian on a stripper pole, but you haven’t broken up yet…which tells me there’s a bit of heartfelt goodness between you two. New couples have to learn how to fight, and that may be your problem. Take a look at how you fight, and stop pushing one another’s buttons. Actually talk about how you fight. Think about how you as a couple might communicate better during disagreements so things don’t escalate so quickly. Get down with your hot-headed self and save the intensity for the bedroom, sugar.

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 2: Lifetime Art Exhibit at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Salute this traveling exhibit displaying pieces from southeastern Wisconsin artists…each of whom are 50 or older. And while we’re talking about age, this program turns 28 this year, celebrating the creative spirit among older adults in our community. The show runs through July 16. Visit mkelgbt.org for more information.

July 5: East Town Market at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Share a slice of Americana with a farmer’s market! Featuring fresh produce, unique crafts, locally prepared foods, live music and more, this open-air market has become quite the weekend hot spot for Downtown dudes and suburban sweeties alike. Get there early, however. The market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.

July 6: Women Out to Brunch at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Grab your gal pals, or make a few new ones, at this monthly event. Bring a finger-licking dish to pass because the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. brunch is actually a barbecue at the Community Center’s courtyard where grills are provided. Bring your four-legged friend because pets are welcome at this month’s outdoor feast!

July 6: Sunday Funday at La Cage (801 S. Second St.): Speaking of four-legged friends….need a little hair of the dog after the long weekend? Visit La Cage again…for the first time. If you haven’t been to the kingpin of Milwaukee’s dance scene in a while, Sunday is a great day to relive your glory days. The bar sweeps out the Twinks from Saturday night and opens at 1 p.m. on Sundays, serving bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $18.

July 8: Mary’s Kingdom at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): What the what?! You haven’t been to a Drag King show? Really?! And you call yourself an American! Strap on a smile and shake up the workweek with this wild night of gender bending. Share your best wiener joke, and you might even win a prize.

