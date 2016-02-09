Love—Milwaukee Style

If you’re under 45, you likely don’t get the above headline’s reference to the madcap 1970s TV series, but that’s okay. After all, it’s Valentine’s week in Cream City!

It’s a week for love and lovers and flowers and champagne and chocolates and hot tubs…and…and sweaty bodies and…dirty mouths, finding each other in the darkness of a Roto Rooter van behind the Piggly Wiggly. The smell from the neighboring Applebee’s invades your senses, but you don’t care because you’re finally alone with Jimmy. Dear, God in heaven, it’s Jimmy! Oh….oh, no. I think I’ve said too much.

Whether you have a Jimmy or a Janet; a spouse or a sweetie; or maybe you simply have a great friend, spend Valentine’s Day this year celebrating the spirit of love and possibilities and all that’s good. There’s a lot going on in the LGBT community this week. Check out the list of happenings, then get out there and have some fun!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 11: Kissed With Fire night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Billed as an “alternative Valentine’s bash,” this 9 p.m. party promises to kick off Cupid Day with a little heat! Enjoy discounts on Fireball and other beverages alongside your hostess, Chicago’s Trannika Rex.

Feb. 12: TGIF Night at RedLine Gallery (1422 N. Fourth St.): Ready to celebrate the weekend? Don’t miss this monthly happy hour hosted by the team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. The good times run 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include free appetizers and drink specials. Reconnect with old friends and make a few news ones at this roving cocktail party.

Feb. 12: Ronnie Nyles at The Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Take one of the LGBT community’s favorite performers, mix in a little Valentine’s Day flair and toss in a road trip to Neenah, and you’ve got a helluva night in the making! If you haven’t see Ronnie before, this is a great weekend to check her out. Did I mention that there’s no cover for this 8 p.m. concert? Could it get any better? I think not!

Feb. 13: Sheepshead Tournament at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Whether you’re a sheepshead shepherd or a card-game greenhorn, you’re in for a great time at this 1 p.m. tournament. Don’t know how to play? They’ll teach you! What a great way to meet new people!

Feb. 14: Valentine Drag Queen Bingo at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Nothing celebrates Cupid’s arrival like a man in a bra handling little balls. (And I ought to know, sugar!) C’mon down and get a heart on with my gal-pal Madison Brooks as she dishes out bingo prizes, zingers and more. Not only are the 4 p.m. games free, but they’re sure to make for a VD celebration you’ll never forget!

Feb. 14: An Evening with Charles Busch at The Brink Lounge (701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison): Before there was Ru Paul, there was Charles Busch; before there was Laverne Cox, there was Charles Busch; and before there was To Wong Foo , there was Charles Busch. Creator and star of classics such as Die, Mommie, Die , Psycho Beach Party and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom , this Drag icon finally makes a Wisconsin appearance…on Valentine’s Day no less! He’s even bringing hunky pianist Tom Judson along as well. Advance tickets ($25 to $75) are a must, so swing by thebrinklounge.com. See you at the 7 p.m. show that’s simply not to be missed.

Feb. 14: ‘Valentine Enchantment’ at La Cage (801 S. Second St.): Local enchantress Serena Stone presents this change-of-pace evening at Milwaukee’s favorite dance bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. where guests are treated to appetizers, music, a cash bar and more. The cabaret show starts at 8 p.m., featuring magic, comedy and belly dancing; and Serena’s hypnosis show begins at 9 p.m. A benefit for the Hunger Task Force, the night involves a $10 cover charge or $25 VIP seating. Visit serenastone.com for tickets, discount possibilities and more.

Feb. 17: ‘Pretty in Pink’ 30th Anniversary at The Majestic Cinema (770 Springdale Road, Waukesha): Before there was “Two and a Half Men,” there was…okay, wait…I’m not going to start that again. It’s hard to believe this teen-angst classic is 30 already, but luckily the anniversary makes a novel night of kooky movie magic. Grab you BFF, boyfriend, girlfriend, sisters or anyone who might want to relive this 7 p.m. Molly Ringwald masterpiece.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.