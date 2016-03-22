March (and April) Madness…

It’s March Madness. Admittedly, the Wisconsin Badgers are doing surprisingly well. But for that, basketball doesn’t seem to have much allure for Milwaukee’s LGBTs. For its frenetic pace and all those lanky arms and legs, the sport is more like ping-pong with 10 balls on the table at any one time.

Gay Milwaukee does love its athletics, though. The HIT Bowling Tournament has existed for decades. The Saturday Softball Beer League is rapidly approaching its 40th anniversary. But, while the Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association started off with a bang several years ago and now hosts a tournament at PrideFest, an attempt to create a gay basketball league just dribbled away. Perhaps those other sports afford an active yet more social atmosphere. Because of their fun, fairness and equality, straights seem more attracted to gay sports teams as well.

Speaking of fair and equitable, there’s yet another election in the offing on Tuesday next, April 5. It’s an important one for Wisconsin’s LGBTs. Among the races is one for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice. Granted, the state’s elected Supreme Court is a travesty with partisan interests and money reducing the court to just another political office. For that, it’s incumbent upon LGBTs to vote and protect their rights. In this case, Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley, appointed by Governor Scott “Corruption Incarnate” Walker, faces challenger Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg.

Now, if the Walker appointment itself isn’t indicative enough of Bradley’s extreme conservative allegiance, her recently discovered 1992 writings in the Marquette student newspaper certainly are. In them, she succinctly articulated her ideological beliefs. At the time, the undergraduate spat out a virulent hatred of “degenerate queers.” She reveled in the suffering of AIDS victims and cheered on their deaths. Why the Marquette Jesuits (“Christ’s soldiers” as my mother once called them) didn’t counsel their student in the mercy and compassion of their namesake—or at least advise a psychological evaluation—is beyond me. But, now exposed, she offered a token apology to those she offended and announced she is a changed woman. She has not, however, publically stated she’s had a Saint Paul-like epiphany and now embraces LGBT rights or marriage equality.

Meanwhile, in more recent rants, Bradley attacked women’s reproductive rights and has even invoked the tea party’s appropriated “Don’t Tread on Me” motto. She also boasts a long history of membership in extreme conservative organizations. By their very nature, they are dangerous opponents of LGBT equality. For me, that’s enough to trump any contrived contrition.

Inexplicably, but not unexpectedly, the gay Log Cabin Republicans have rallied ’round the Tosa divorcée. She’s also endorsed by Sheriff David Clarke. You’ll remember the sheriff’s storming of the stalls some time ago; those busts of gay men cruising public bathroom facilities. This reminds me: In the irony of gay Republicans’ forgiving of Justice Bradley, the conservative lawman has also endorsed Bob Donovan’s mayoral run.

By contrast, Judge Kloppenburg has been a friend to our community. Trust, fairness and integrity, those catchwords of any campaign, have particular relevance this time around. For Wisconsin’s LGBTs the choice is clear.