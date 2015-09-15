Milwaukee: Home of the Free and the Brave!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m transgender but I’m in the closet. Physically, I’m a man but I’ve always known I’m a woman. I’m scared to take that next step, but I have to. I have few friends, and those I do have do not know what I’m going through internally.

Please Help,

In Need of a Friend

Dear Friend,

I have good news! There is help. There is support. There are understanding friends. Contact the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. You didn’t mention your age, but the center offers programs, services and events for all Trans people. You can visit the website at mkelgbt.org, but I recommend you contact the center at alepke@mkelgbt.org or call 414-271-2656. The incredible staff will be glad to point you in a happy, successful, fulfilling direction.

We’re living in a society that’s growing in its acceptance of the Trans community. People are acknowledging the issues at hand and embracing a “freedom for all” belief that can only benefit all of us—including brave folks like you! You’re already brave for taking a step toward becoming who you are. Now take that second step and call the Community Center. You’ll never regret it!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 18: Really Grand Friday (RGF) at Deerwood Studios (8655 N. Deerwood Drive): Indulge in bad habits with this event from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. The second installment of the intimate fundraiser features 60 tongue-in-cheek paintings of the original Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence by artist Ramon Pablo Vidali. Milwaukee’s own Brew City Sisters will be on hand to keep everyone on their best behavior. The $65 tickets can be reserved at mkelgbt.org.

Sept. 19: Reviving Justice at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): Billed as a day of inspiration, education and action for change, this conference offers a choice of 12 workshops, each focusing on issues impacting Wisconsin. Participants can sign up for discussions including “Youth Homelessness” and “What’s Next After Marriage Equality?” Opening and closing interfaith services bookmark the day. General admission is $40; $15 for students. Register at ucc.org/reviving_justice.

Sept. 19: Bay View Bash (On Kinnickinnic Avenue, between Potter and Clement avenues): Considered by many to be the best block party of the summer, this South Side celebration offers everything from art and food vendors to live music and beer tents. Grab your buddies…or make a few new ones…and have some good times from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can learn more at bayviewbash.org.

Sept. 19: Doors Open Milwaukee (Various locations): Like a little backdoor action? Get your fill by sneaking in the backdoor of some of the city’s most interesting spots! More than 150 buildings, theaters, offices, cathedrals and other sites offer a behind-the-scenes peek inside. Take advantage of guided walking tours, in-depth tours, free public tours and other ways to explore Milwaukee during the Saturday and Sunday event. Visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org for a free guide of participating sites.

Sept. 19: Wine & Harvest Festival in Downtown Cedarburg (N70 W6340 Bridge Road): Like wine? Like autumn? Like shopping? If you answered “yes” to all three of those questions, get ready for your head to explode because this quaint wine festival is for you! “Quaint wine festival” is how fancy people say “day drinking,” so whether you’re fancy or not, get ready to toss back a few glasses of Jesus juice, choke down a caramel apple and take in the “Arts on the Avenue” lineup. Check out the fall fun from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. (or visit on the 20th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Happy autumn!

Sept. 21: ‘Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show’ at The Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): If you’re anything like me, you loved the skits on “The Carol Burnett Show” featuring the feisty mama character played by fellow redhead Vicki Lawrence. After giving Mama a series of her own, Lawrence took the old dame on the road, and she’s bringing her to Brew City! Enjoy this change-of-pace show through Sept. 24 by calling the box office at 414-847-7922 or visiting paysbig.com.

Sept. 22: Opening Night of ‘Dreamgirls’ at Quadracci Powerhouse Theater (108 E. Wells St.): And…I…am telling you…that you need one night only—one night only—to catch this exciting musical loosely based on the most successful girl group of all time. (By the way, I don’t think I’m fooling anyone by saying, “loosely,” but I think I have to say that to appease the legal folks.) Tap your toes to this powerful performance, directed by Mark Clements in the wonderfully intimate Quadracci. The show runs through Nov. 1, so call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com for times and tickets.

Want to share an event with Ruthie or ask her a question? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com or catch her on Twitter at @DearRuthie.