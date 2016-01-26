Mixing Up Girls Night Out

Dear Ruthie,

We’re a group of women who have been friends for 20-plus years. Over the years, we’ve had ladies come and go as the single women in the group date and bring people in and out of our lives. Recently, one of our friends started dating a woman obsessed with manners and doing what’s proper. What’s worse is that she’s always pointing out such things to the rest of us. When we go out to eat, she tells us that we’re using the wrong forks, that restaurants are using the wrong glasses and that we’re sitting in the wrong spots even!

Do we talk to our friend, talk to the woman or ignore it? What can we do to curb little Miss Manners’ comments.

—Bawdy Broads

Dear Broads,

I think your new friend needs a good screwin’! Tell her girlfriend to get on that, and all should be well. If not, simply ignore her comments on manners.

Remember, she’s trying to get along with an entire group. Cut her some slack. Perhaps, as she becomes more comfortable with the group, she’ll let her guard down and keep the defense-mechanism remarks to herself. You might want to avoid formal affairs as well. Try taking her to fun, casual events such as those seen in the weekly happenings.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 27: Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association Open Play at Beulah Brinton Community Center (2555 S. Bay St.): Smack some balls around with this friendly group every Wednesday. You’ll find open courts from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for just $2. A great way to meet people, burn away a few holiday pounds and have some fun, this open-play event is sure to shake off the workweek blues.

Jan. 28: Savoring Our City at The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.): The Milwaukee culinary scene is big, big, big! Why not combine it with Cream City’s 170th birthday party? Hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club, this 5:30 to 8 p.m. gala gives partygoers the chance to sample the city’s best eats, in addition to celebrating the winners of a contest for Brew Town’s best chef, restaurant, farmers market and more. Get your $35 ticket at milwaukeepressclub.org.

Jan. 30: Great Lakes Pet Expo at State Fair Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): If you consider your four-legged buddies as your children, this is one event you can’t miss! The largest expo of its kind in the state, this fun, furry day offers up continuous acts on a main stage, an education stage, cat alley, puppy bowl and more than 150 vendors during the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event. The event is $6 for adults and free to kids and veterans with military ID, but you need to leave your furry little babies at home.

Jan. 30-31: Poetry Marathon at Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust St.): Artsy-fartsy types, rejoice! The crew at Woodland Pattern is hosting the 22nd annual poetry marathon; and when I say “marathon,” I’m talking from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day! Join hundreds of poets, writers, storytellers and art lovers during this 15-hour celebration. See woodlandpattern.org for $10 tickets or to learn how you can perform.

Jan. 30: Pants Off, Dance Off at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Pajama Party is the theme for this month’s dance that welcomes all orientations, genders, shapes and sizes. All you need is to be over 21 years old and have a desire to shake your booty during the 9 p.m. party.

Jan. 30-31: Wisconsin Antique & Vintage Show at Milwaukee County Sports Complex (6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin): Like antiquing? Then you won’t want to miss this monster trunk show! (See what I did there?) More than 100 vendors offer up antiques, collectibles, vintage jewelry, nostalgic toys and other treasures. The $5 door charge (or $3 with two canned goods) also gives you access to Rummage-A-Rama, taking place at the same time in the same building. Doors open at 9 a.m. both days. For information, visit rummage-a-rama.com.

Feb. 3: Making the Most of Your Time: Lunch and Learn at Adonai Employment (6767 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 200): Hosted by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, these public workshops promise to make you the best you can be…in and out of the workplace. Learn how to reduce stress, organize projects and improve time management during this month’s noon to 1:15 p.m. presentation, featuring Craig Bodoh of Personal Effectiveness Plus. See the events calendar at wislgbtchamber.com for more on the $10 registration process.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.