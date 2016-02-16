How Much Is That Baby In The Window?

Dear Ruthie,

I want a dog SO BAD, but my husband (we’re newlyweds, yeah!) just won’t go for it. I keep trying to tear him down, but he won’t give. Life seems so incomplete without a furry baby, and it’s driving me crazy. I know you’re an animal person with your charity, so I thought I’d ask: How can I convince him that a dog will improve our lives? Should I just get a dog, bring it home and let my husband fall in love with it naturally?

I hope you reply,

Longing for a Furry Baby

Dear Longing,

It’s true! Furry babies do, indeed, make life more interesting…and so do animals. (My sister, Lilly, was actually born with a tail.)

Whatever you do, honey, do not bring an animal home without his consent. As tempting as it might be, this is something you both have to agree upon. It’s not a decision to be made lightly, and his buy-in is key. One suggestion might be to foster a dog (with his consent). Lots of dog rescues in Milwaukee are happy to find new foster parents. This will bring a furry friend into your house for a bit, help an animal in need and allow your husband to experience the joy of owning a dog. Consider this option, and see what he says, darlin’! It may be the happy medium you’re looking for.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 18 to 20: ‘Fun, Fun, Fun with Mrs. Fun’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Longtime favorites of the LGBT community Mrs. Fun spreads their style of jazzy cheer over a three-night run. Join keyboardist/vocalist Connie Grauer and percussionist Kim Zick in a cool, cocktail lounge setting. Grab a drink, sit back and take in the good times only Mrs. Fun can provide. Call 262-782-4430 or see sunsetplayhouse.com for times and tickets.

Feb. 19: MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Experience the new rave when the Art Museum turns into a wireless headphone dance club for a night. Grab some headphones and shake it down to your choice of DJs (the headphones light up to indicate your DJ selection), or simply sit back and take in the craziness! The $12 night includes body-paint art, a pianist, prizes, cash bars and more! The rave starts at 8 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Feb. 19: Kim Chi at Plan B (924 Williamson St., Madison): The new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hasn’t even started yet, and the contestants are already hitting the clubs, hawking their wares. Lucky for Mad City, season eight contestant Kim Chi is one of them. Funny, sexy, provocative and a pure delight, Kim Chi has quickly become a Midwest favorite. See why during the 18-and-older show that starts at 9 p.m. and includes a $10 to $15 cover charge.

Feb. 19 to 21: Wisconsin LGBTQ Leadership Conference at Hyatt Regency (333 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Rub elbows with community leaders throughout the state during this three-day conference that promises to “build community and advance the movement.” Teaching leadership skills, offering networking opportunities and benchmarking successes, the conference includes a Trans* Leadership Institute on the last day. Visit wilgbtleadership.org to view the program and register for the conference.

Feb. 21: Milwaukee Comic Con at American Serb Hall (5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.): They say good things come in small packages, but the organizers of this year’s local Comic Con say screw that! They’ve doubled the size of the convention! Cosplay contests and a video game tourney complement the 100+ vendors offering comics, toys, games and original art. Tickets start at $5 and are available at geekinccomics.com. Milwaukee Comic Con runs 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: ‘LeVar Burton—From Roots to Reading Rainbow: The Power of Stories’ at UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Acclaimed actor, producer and literacy advocate, LeVar Burton visits Milwaukee to speak about the power of storytelling as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Tickets to the 7 p.m. presentation start at $8 (free to UWM student), and can be purchased via the Union Information Center or by calling 414-229-4825.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Learn more about her charity at ruthieskennelclub.org.