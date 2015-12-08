Who Needs a Shopping Maul?

This time of year can bring out the best in us and the worst in us. We’ll spend our money to buy a toy for a needy child, but we’ll also bitch out the poor cashier who wasn’t trained properly on accepting our Discover card. (Yes! Some of us still use Discover cards!)

We’ll happily smile at neighbors but we’ll backstab that tart at the office party who doesn’t do her job properly (and likely doesn’t even know how to ring up a damn Discover card. “Stupid whore! It’s a Discover card! Why don’t you go back to that online college of yours and look it up?!”). Wait…where was I?

Anyway, I blame the malls…the friggin’ shopping malls! No one needs the pushing and the shoving and the parking and the waiting in line and the “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and whatnot! Screw it!

Shop local, damn it! Avoid the insanity of the “maul” and enjoy a night on the town. There are so many holiday events to attend. Check out the list of weekly happenings and blow off some holiday stress. I know I will! Keep an eye out for me and buy me a drink…since I can’t get anyone to take my friggin’ Discover card!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 10: Out-n-About LGBT Night at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Join the gang from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center as they take in a swanky evening at the Milwaukee Rep. Your $30 ticket includes free appetizers and beer at a private reception, followed by a performance of the Agatha Christie classic The Mousetrap . See milwaukeerep.com for tickets; use the code “PRIDE” when ordering.

Dec. 10: Jordin Baas at Frank’s Power Plant (2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): One of Milwaukee’s favorite songbirds bids Milwaukee farewell before she moves on to greener pastures and bigger opportunities. A favorite with the local LGBT community, Jordin takes to the stage at 9 p.m. for her final Cream City concert.

Dec. 11: Katya’s and Trixie’s Abominable Snow Ball at Plan B (924 Williamson St., Madison): It’s a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” extravaganza as season favorite, Katya, and local favorite, Trixie, hit Mad Town! Join the two hilarious glamazons for the Snow Ball at 9 p.m. alongside Wisconsin drag performers, a DJ, drink specials and more. The 18+ event includes a door charge that varies in regard to age.

Dec. 11-12: ‘Our Christmas Album’ Concert at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Indulge in a little holiday cheer as the ladies of Women’s Voices Milwaukee revisit your favorite Christmas carols and offer a few twists on all-time classics as well. Show time is 7:30 p.m. both nights, with an $18 door charge.

Dec. 11-12: All-Men’s Weekend at the Chanticleer Guest House (4072 Cherry Road, Sturgeon Bay): Join the team at this LGBT guesthouse for a testosterone-laden weekend of wintry fun! Bro-mance is in air as the celebration kicks off with a cocktail party/social, including free hors d’oeuvres. Later, warm your chestnuts by the fireplace or in the whirlpool in your incredible cabin. Call 866-682-0384 for details and reservations.

Dec. 12: MKE Moov at The Point (906 S. Barclay St.): It’s time to get off the couch and move, Milwaukee! Check out this 7 to 11 p.m. benefit for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Enjoy performances by the Gypsy Moon dance troupe, Brew City Bombshell Burlesque and the CRCL Arts group. Then get ready to move to the beats of DJ Shawna. Tickets run $30 to $40 for the one-of-a-kind night. See shepherdtickets.com.

Dec. 16: Jolly, Holly, Folly at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Add a little spice to winter’s chill with this annual event. At 5 p.m. you’ll sample signature bites from more than a dozen of the city’s tastiest hot spots while indulging in free wine and beer (and a cash bar for you diehards—don’t even bother with your Discover card). At 7:30 p.m., the party moves to Vogel Hall for a private performance of Holidazed and Confused . Benefitting the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, the $120 tickets must be purchased via marcuscenter.org/mcaccess (use group code “jollyholly”) or call 414-273-7121 extension 213.

Dec. 16: ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Brighten the bah-humbugs with director Dale Gutzman and his merry troupe of misfits as they present one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals. Perfect for the whole family with a touch of Off the Wall sass, the show offers a little something for everyone! Tickets start at $30. Call the box office at 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com. Check out the special New Year’s Eve performance since the musical runs through Dec. 31.

