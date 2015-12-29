New Year’s and it’s Time to Party

It’s New Year’s in Milwaukee and that means it’s time to party—whatever “partying” means to you! If there is one thing the Milwaukee LGBT community knows, it’s how to host a good time, and you’ll find the perfect celebration somewhere in this awesome city of ours. Maybe it’s hitting a bar or two…or 17; maybe it’s enjoying a nice dinner, shopping up a storm, spending time with friends or traveling to new places; regardless, I hope you ring in 2016 however you wish.

Check out the list of weekly happenings for a few celebratory ideas, but first let’s read a recent email I received from a fella with a peculiar quandary.

Dear Ruthie,

A new guy started at my workplace that I’m 99% sure is in a Gay porn that I watch a lot. The more I get to know this guy, the more I’m positive he’s the guy in this movie. (Only one scene, but I can totally tell it’s him.) Plus, he moved here from California and said he spent a lot of time in “the valley.” Isn’t that like the porno capital of the world?

Anyway, I want to ask him if it’s him in the movie, but I’m not sure I should. It seems pretty harmless and it’s really more of a compliment, but I thought maybe I should run it past a third party first. (That’s you!) What do you think?

Thanks

Porn Guy

Dear Perv,

Listen, sugar, I know how you guys enjoy riffling off a little knuckle juice to your blue movies now and then, but keep the spank bank at home.

Asking your co-worker such a personal question will likely embarrass him, which in itself is a reason not to bring it up…ever. Why embarrass the new guy, particularly since you’re clearly not close friends? In fact, he might be so bothered by your question that you could find yourself in the Human Resources Office trying to get yourself out of a sexual harassment case.

The question might seem simple to you, but word of your inquiry will spread in no time. Do you really want co-workers knowing you bop the bishop to a likeness of the “new guy?” Not cool for him and not for you…you little flog logger. Wax your carrot all you want, but leave your co-worker out of it. Focus on being his friend. Take him out for a good time this week via the events listed here, and forget about the porn persona you suspect him to be.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Shuffle at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of Milwaukee’s all-time favorite LGBT watering holes ups the New Year’s ante with a kooky new take on drink specials. As you usher in the New Year, tune in to the TV screens because the drink specials will shuffle up and change every hour. The party starts at 8 p.m.—and there’s no cover charge!

Dec. 31 to Jan. 2: 39 Consecutive-Hours Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Not sure what to do or where to go for New Year’s fun? The gang at Harbor Room makes that decision easy because they’re staying open from 11a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. on Jan. 2! Stop in and be part of this memorable (and maybe not-so-memorable) party…any time you’d like!

Jan. 1: Holiday Open House at Outwords Books (2710 N. Murray Ave.): Haven’t been to this delightful LGBT bookstore and coffee bar in a while? Check it out! Stop in any time from noon to 5 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, sales and surprises throughout the store. Pick up your 2016 calendar, stock up on unique greeting cards and gather your winter reading at this casual event.

Jan. 1: Glow Party at Captain DIX (4124 River Road, Wisconsin Dells): Are you more of a New Year’s Day partygoer versus a New Year’s Eve horn blower? The staff of Captain DIX has you covered with this 10 p.m. illuminating evening that includes free glow sticks and more. Stay the night at Rainbow Valley Resort (on the same grounds) and check out the Masquerade Party the following night. Call 608-253-1818 or see captaindix.com for details and reservations.

Jan. 3: Packer Party at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Looking for a new way to cheer on the green and gold? Bring a dish to pass and watch the game at the Community Center. A new way to meet friends without hitting the bars, this alcohol-free, all-ages event promises a great time for all. The game and the party both kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

