Next to Godliness

I recently spent time on the East Coast and while there, someone asked me about Milwaukee. I was proud to tell them how metropolitan it is, what great theater it has, the strength of its LGBT community and more. Sure…no city is perfect (just like any community within it), but our town has a helluva lot to be proud of! There are aspects we need to clean up, but what city doesn’t have those? So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Speaking of cleaning, check out the mess the following reader is in, and then check out the weekly happenings on the LGBT social calendar.

Dear Ruthie,

My roommate is a pig. No. He’s a fucking pig! I can’t stand it. No respect for me, my things, my friends, nothing. He brings strangers home to stay the night. I have no idea if they’re going to steal my shit. He eats my food, blasts music all night, leaves his shit everywhere, thinks it’s fine not to do dishes. I can’t afford to move out. HELP ME!

—Rusty

Dear Trombone,

Pack your crap and get the hell outta that poop box, sweetie! I understand that money is an issue, honey buns, but see if you can’t find a spot to crash. Consider sharing a place with a few guys, and you might afford the rent. If you’d rather live alone, get yourself a second job, sugar. Then fly that coop, birdie boy!

Aug. 26: Fifty and Better Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Take part in this popular social group for those over the age of 50. Meet new friends, talk about family connections, retirement planning, healthy relationships and more. The group meets every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and all are welcome, but feel free to call 414-292-3076 with questions, concerns and ideas!

Aug. 29: D.I.X. Volleyball Tournament at Fat Daddy’s (120 W. National Ave.): Grab your sunscreen and sunglasses and get ready to spike a few balls for this fourth annual volleyball event hosted by D.I.X.! All proceeds benefit the bar’s AIDS Walk team ($150 per team), but spectators get in on the fun for free. Food, drink specials, raffles and more are open to all during this “beach party” that kicks off at noon. Want to register a team, see fatdaddyball.com.

Aug. 29: Speak Out at Milwaukee Public Library (212 N. Sherman Blvd., Conference Room in Washington Park): Join the kids at Sixteenth Street Community Heath Center as they host an afternoon of information, fun and more. The noon to 4 p.m. event includes free HIV testing, safe-sex kits and more. For additional details ring 414-385-3748.

Aug. 29: Black-Light Bash at Blue Lite (1029 N. Eighth St., Sheboygan): This Sheboygan bar’s house DJ, Rydek, is celebrating three years of spinning tunes and you’re invited! Join the black light party by coming dressed in neon, painting yourself in glow paint, bringing a few glow sticks or simply getting your funky-ass keester over to this Sheboygan hot spot. The fun starts at 10 p.m. for those over 21.

Aug. 29: Back-to-School Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): I’m not sure if I want to be teacher’s pet or if I want to pet the teacher, but I plan to find out during this Bear party! Join the 10 p.m. event that supports the LGBT Alliance School of Milwaukee. Bring a back-to-school supply or two and get a free Jell-O shot and raffle ticket. Hot for teacher? C’mon down!

Aug. 30: Showtune Sunday at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): If you haven’t been to this Cream City watering hole in a bit, Sundays are the perfect way to reacquaint yourself! Stop by from 5 p.m. to close and sing along with your favorite Broadway hits, TV tunes and other musical memories. Drink specials round out the night, making this the ideal way to gear up for the workweek.

Aug. 30: ‘Bubbles and Beauties’ Show at Hybrid Lounge (707 E. Brady St.): Join Milwaukee’s brassy babe Nova D’Vine as she raises a glass (or several) to drag queens, mister sisters, glamour girls and all other divas! The show starts at 6 p.m. with plenty of pre-show drink specials at 5. Arrive in drag or simply smear on some lippy sticky and get additional discounts on frosty favorites.

