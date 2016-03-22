Pastel-Painted Pleasures

The Easter Bunny might be hopping across Brew Town, but that fuzzy-tailed S.O.B. hasn’t got anything on me when it comes to finding fun. Slap on your Easter bonnet and tuck your eggs, because there are plenty of good times to be had…in and out of the LGBT community this week.

From a manly man pageant to an Easter Sunday Drag show, this week is hopping with possibilities for fun! See the list of weekly happenings for a few ideas that promise to get you out of your shell, then get out and paint the town pastel! First, though, let’s read a letter concerning a little Easter uneasiness.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m Jewish and my fiancée is Catholic. Easter is a bit of a toss up for us. I mean, we agreed that I would celebrate Passover with my family, and then she would celebrate Easter with her family. At first we were solid with this idea, but as our relationship has grown, we want to spend more time together and it feels wrong not to celebrate holidays with one another’s families. Any thoughts on how we can enjoy these special times without compromising our religious beliefs?

I hope you answer this,

Lost in Love

Dear Lovely,

Last I checked, celebrating a holiday while learning more about and accepting another’s religious beliefs wasn’t a crime or surefire ticket to hell. Bring your honey to Passover and then enjoy Easter Sunday with her family. Temple or church service too much? Meet up afterward and enjoy the time together. After all, everyone loves a bit of brunch. I mean, really…just skip the ham, darlin’, and fill up on waffles. Easy-peasy, sugar.

Just be sure to work this out before wedding bells ring. Where, how and with whom couples spend holidays can be a sore spot so talk about such issues and try to work out a plan you’re both comfortable with before you say your “I dos.” You’ll be happier for it in the long run, honey.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 26: Miss Courage 2016 Pageant at LaCage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): Not your typical Drag pageant, Miss Courage focuses on professionalism and a passion for helping the LGBT community (although there are still evening wear and talent categories). The early-bird evening starts at 6 p.m. (with a $10 cover charge), making this a change-of-pace way to kick off your Saturday night.

March 26: ‘Miltown Kings Musical’ at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): Whether you think life is a cabaret or you believe that grease is the word, this salute to the Great White Way is sure to get hearts racing and toes tapping. From Hollywood’s biggest musicals to Tony Award winners, this Drag King show serves it up for you. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. General admission tickets to the 18-and-older performance are $10 and available at nextact.org.

March 26: Mr. Gay Mississippi Valley USofA Pageant at Players (300 Fourth St. S., La Crosse): The boys take to the stage in this manly man competition that nods to the craziness of the ’80s. That’s right! For a $5 cover, the gang at Players nightclub will take you back to the era of neon and pop during the 9 p.m. pageant.

March 27: Easter Drag Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Nothing says Easter Sunday like men in breast plates, so put a spring in your step and hit the Bay View burger palace for an Easter you’ll never forget! The all-you-can-eat brunch buffet is open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various family friendly Drag performances throughout, but call 414-988-9324 and reserve your spot.

March 29: Diorama-Rama at Blackbird Bar (3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Feeling crafty? It’s National Diorama Month, and what better time to pimp out a shoebox. Enter the competition by building a diorama with the theme “Milwaukee,” and show up at Blackbird Bar by 7 p.m. Not artsy-fartsy? C’mon down anyway and vote for your favorite diorama. Collect voting ballots by making monetary donations to Milwaukee Pets Alive and Underdog Pet Rescue, bringing new or gently used pet supplies to donate, or purchasing wares from event partner Mac’s PET DEPOT® Barkery, which will have a table at Blackbird. Stop by nationaldioramamonth.com for registration info and more.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation in your life? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.