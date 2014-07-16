Picnics and Potlucks and Bears! Oh, My!

One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone, but pride flags are still flying high at picnics, potlucks and more. With everything going on, it’s clear that we’re not ready to cash out on pride-related parties anytime soon. Well, damn it! Count me in! That said, let’s read a letter from a friend then take a look at this week’s calendar.

Dear Ruthie,

My partner never wants to leave the house. Sometimes, we have people over for dinner or to watch the Packers, but that’s the extent of our social life. I’ve been with him for seven years, so I knew what I was approaching, but I feel I’m missing out on activities like PrideFest, theater and other stuff. He knows how I feel, but he won’t budge. What should I do to get him out?

Thanks!

Houseboy Louis

Dear Boy,

The answer to your problem comes in a roll of duct tape. Simply hog tie your man and toss him in your car’s trunk. Then, you can take him anywhere you’d like. (See? Duct tape really does fix everything!)

If that won’t work, go out on your own. Share your plans early and invite him, but if he refuses, leave him at home. Call a friend and explore the events that interest you. After a few such occurrences, he may join you. If not, that’s fine. After all, if your occasional night at a festival or concert is going to ruin your relationship, it likely isn’t very strong to begin with.

July 16: Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner at Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Is Louie Anderson officially a bear? How the hell do I know, but belly laughs are in store because he’s coming to Potawatomi Casino with gal-pal Rita Rudner in tow. Call the box office at 414-847-7922 for more on this 8 p.m. show.

July 17: The Improvised Musical (T.I.M) at ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.): If you’ve never seen this show, you don’t know what you’re missing! The audience shouts out the title of a never-produced musical, and the insanity begins. Totally crazy, totally cute and totally off the cuff, this 7:30 p.m. performance marks the three-year anniversary of the kooky cabaret. For reservations, call 414-272-8888.

July 19: Rainbow Community Potluck Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): I love a good potluck. I love a good picnic. I love a good Gay. That said, this event sounds glorious! Pack a bite at this 10th installment of the crowd-pleasing potluck. No one is going to rain on this picnic because the festivities commence rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. Visit www.mkelgbt.org for more.

July 19: MAUL Bear Picnic at Whitnall Park (5879 S. 92nd St., Site 6): Grab a bottle of honey, ’cause these bears are hungry! Snatch some grub…and a few bear hugs…and spend the day with the city’s popular social group. The cost for enjoying the potluck is $8 along with a dish to pass. So drop the porridge, Goldilocks, and feed the Bears from noon to 8 p.m.

July 19: Ladies Day Out at 3rd Street Tap (215 S. Third St., Watertown): Speaking of Goldilocks, pull that mane into a scrunchie, sister, because this estrogen-laden event is for you! Get your girly-girl groove on as you shop vendors, enjoy drink specials and nibble appetizers during the 1 to 5 p.m. femme fest.

July 19: Phaedra’s Joyeaux Anniversary at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): She’s baaaack! Phaedra Free has climbed out of another liquor hole to host her birthday bash. Featuring “the show to end all shows,” each performer will do a number that was popular when she came out of the closet. Swing by and wish a happy b-day to one of Milwaukee’s favorite whiskey heads before the show starts at 10:30 p.m.

July 23: Novelist James Magruder at Outwords Books (2710 N. Murray Ave.): The author will read from his book Let Me See It , a collection of short stories that follows Gay cousins from their 1970s Midwestern adolescence to adulthood. Grab your main squeeze at 7 p.m. and enjoy this entertaining change-of-pace evening.

