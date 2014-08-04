Pooped Out Over Pride?

×

If you’reanything like me (and for your sake, I hope you’re not!), then you’re not quiteready to give up on LGBT pride-related events this summer. The good news isthat we don’t have to. Not just yet, anyway. There are plenty of happywarm-weather times to be had all over Wisconsin.

Somepeople, however, may have had their fill of pride parties, gay gatherings andother homo hoedowns. Take a look at the letter below to see what I mean. Then,check out my list of happy happenings and take in as much fun as your sweetkeester will allow!

Dear Ruthie,

I have afriend I’ve known for over 30 years. Recently, at Pride in Chicago, he becameangry with me. He ranted and walked away from me. I had no choice but tofollow, and when I fell and hurt myself, he stood there and laughed at me. Hedidn’t turn to help me but turned around and kept walking. His lover sided withhim even though I was innocent of any wrongdoing. Is this really a true friendor was alcohol to blame? I didn’t do or say anything wrong; I just wanted tocatch the train (on) time. What should I do? Forgive and forget or distance?

â€”Pooped@Pride

Dear Poopie,

Wasalcohol to blame? Honey, I have a feeling you were drunk while typing thisemail! I have no clue what happened here because you never really told me. Ihave no clue if alcohol was involved as you never really told me about thateither. (Although, I’m guessing there was, indeed, a considerable amount ofbooze involved that day since you brought it up.)

I have agood friend who says that if an argument occurs due to drinking, acknowledge itand move forward. Put it behind you as quickly as the argument started. Basedon the note that you’ve known this person for more than 30 years, I’m guessingyou’re two mature people who can revisit the day, realize what went wrong andeasily make amends. If not, you may want to distance yourself from your amigofor a while and let everyone sober up a bit.

August 7 to 23: A Lady in Waiting at Theater RED/Soulstice Theater (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2, St. Francis): Local playwright LizShipe takes the path very-least traveled through Sherwood Forest by telling thestory of Robin Hood through a woman’s eyesâ€”Maid Marian’s servant to be exact. Alarge cast brings this noble Nottingham world premiere to life at Theater RED.Visit theaterred.com for ticket information on this excitingnew production.

August 8: Those Darn Accordions at Shank Hall (1434 N. Farwell Ave):A longtime favorite of the Milwaukee’s LGBT community, this fun-loving bandbrings the polka party to the fashionable East Side with an 8 p.m. concert. Getyour tickets at ticketweb.com, then grab your dancingshoes and let loose at what’s sure to be a toe-tapping good time! After all,everyone’s a little bit Polish in Milwaukee, ya der, hey?!

August 9: King Street Pride Block Party at Woof’sBar (114King St., Madison): Get ready to “woof” your brains out as hot bears, sweatyleather men and more DILFs than you can twerk your booty at invade Mad City.Celebrity DJs, a tea dance and more make this a wild event not to be missed. Aportion of the ticket sales go to Pride OutReach Parade committee. See woofsmadison.com to learn more.

August 10: Mr. & Ms. State Fair PhysiqueCompetition Finals at State Fair Park (Bank Mutual Amphitheater, 640 S. 84th St.):Yee-ha! There’s more to State Fair than cows, chickens and pigs! Come check outthese all-American hotties as they strut their stuff and flex their finestassets (and asses) during the finals of the hottest show at the fair. Whoknows? You may just spot your own corn-bred cowboy or blue-ribbon babe at the 6p.m. competition.

August 10: Outreach Pride Parade/Rally atMadison’s Central Park (202 S. Ingersoll St.): We’re here! We’re queer! We’rehaving another parade! Round out your summer with an afternoon of LGBT pride atthis Madison assembly. Check it out, chat it up and cheer it through with a 2 p.m.step-off time. A rally, as well as entertainment, vendors and more follow from3 to 5 p.m. on State Street.