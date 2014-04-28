Put Some Spring In Your Step

Whew! What a week it’s been! You crazy kids certainly know how to keep a big-boned broad busy. There are so many unbelievable events going on in Brew City, I barely had time for my bikini wax with Mr. Kim. (“One fire-red Brazilian coming up!”)

Not that I’m complaining, mind you. This city is hopping with good times, party girls, eye-popping sights, sexy men, wild nights and sexy men. (Notice a theme, here?) This week is no different, amigos, so grab your designer bag or man purse and check out these must-attend events!

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 4: Milwaukee Premiere of “Beauty Is…” at InterContinental Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): A free benefit for the Susan G. Komen Fund, this perfectly pink party features the local debut of a documentary on cancer survivors as well as a photo exhibit, “The Pink Balloon Project,” by the unbelievably talented (and super sexy) John Grant. You’ll also find a hair competition hosted by Gregory Patterson of “Under the Gunn” and a spring/summer runway show. Special guests include Leigh McNabb from KISS FM and fashionista Jordan Dechambre. The fun lasts from 4 to 9 p.m.

May 5 & 6: “Broadway’s Best: Star Turns” at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): The latest in this popular theater’s concert series pays homage to the golden age of The Great White Way as well as the kings and queens of Broadway (and aren’t they all really queens?). Performances include numbers from South Pacific , My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof , as well as Phantom of the Opera , Evita , Little Shop of Horrors and more. For show times and ticket information, call the box office at 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

May 6: Women’s Week at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The team at “The Pint” lined up some incredible live entertainment…without a cover charge! A total of eight ladies will take to the stage over the course of this five-day event, playing cover tunes, original songs, pop favorites, rock standbys, country toe-tappers and more. Visit the Walker’s Pint Facebook page for the sensational schedule of Milwaukee’s top female musicians.

May 7: Art Carnival Goes Horror at Studio Lounge (2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The kooky kids of Rockabilly Girl Productions are at it again with another installment of their monthly bash. Horror a-go-go is the theme where you can watch live art being created and even make some yourself. Enjoy burlesque models, raffles and a sordid sideshow, starring Crab Keeper and Lumpy the Golem Boy. Let the macabre moments flow at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m enjoying your article in Shepherd Express and thought I’d send you a problem I’m having. My partner can’t hold down a job or an interest in a job for that matter. In the last 13 years of our relationship he’s been a waiter, a caretaker at a green house (whatever the hell THAT meant), a salesperson at a clothing store, an interior designer (in his own mind), a clerk at a shoe store, a service rep at a hospital, an ad-sales person for a radio station, a receptionist at a hair salon and a host at a restaurant. Now, he wants to take photography classes, as photography is suddenly his “passion.” I say, yeah, right.

I don’t mind supporting him financially, but enough is enough! He’s turning 40! Am I wrong for feeling this way? Am I a bad person for getting so frustrated with his lack of focus? I mean, come on! Any input would be helpful.

Thanks,

Fed Up Fred

Dear Freddy,

It sounds like your sugar booger is a bit of a rolling stone when in the working world. Tell that job jumper you need a partner with goals and aspirations. Encourage him to take those photography classes, but let him know that you’re not paying for them.

You don’t mention if he’s currently working, but let him know that he’ll have to keep some sort of job to pay for his new hobby, and maybe he’ll hold down his current position longer than usual. (That sounded dirty.) You may also want to suggest he take a second, part-time job at a photo studio or art gallery to nurture this interest in photography. Once he’s properly trained, have him come over and I’ll personally pay him to help me achieve my dream of becoming the next great Hustler Honey. Muah!

Have a problem only Ruthie can help with? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, then watch for her answer in a future issue of “Hear Me Out.”