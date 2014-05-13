A Rainbow of Full-Flavored Fun for the LGBT Community

Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can handle. Review the hot spots and swanky socials below, and then let’s read an email from a guy in a dating dilemma.

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 15 to 18: World Premiere of Mirror Mirror at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Tie on your tutu and pick your poison apple because the Milwaukee Ballet is bringing a most-loved fairytale to the stage. As noted on the ballet’s website, this story may be inspired by Snow White, but the costumes are inspired by couture fashion. The choreography? Simply inspiring. Visit milwaukeeballet.org for info and tickets.

May 16: Street Eats Festival at Catalano Square (138 N. Broadway): Some women dream of beach vacations. Others fantasize about Mr. Right. Me? Give me plenty of pizza, deep-fried delights and stacked-high sandwiches, and I’m a happy chica. Want to sample specialties from some of Milwaukee’s best food trucks? Don’t miss the Shepherd Express ’ Street Eats Food Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. We’re closing the street for a tantalizing twilight of tastes, music and more. (And let’s not kid ourselves. By “more,” I clearly mean beer.)

May 17: The Gaga/Yoncé Ball at The Down & Over Club (2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): All hail the queens of fabulosity! Billed as a celebration of life…as well as all things Gaga and Beyoncé…this club kid-inspired night promises to salute divas and bad bitches alike. The party kicks off at 9 p.m., and a $5 cover guarantees rib-shaking music, a fashion show, fist-pumping dancing and enough insanity to make you the talk of the office water cooler for weeks to come.

May 17 & 18: Art*Bar’s Fabulous Rummage Sale (722 E. Burleigh St.): Knick-knack junkies—unite! Join the crazy kids at Art*Bar as they sell their wares (that sounded dirty). This year marks the fifth sale of original art, vintage goodies and kooky collectibles. The sale runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, so call your favorite hoarder and head over to Art*Bar!

May 18: “Remember When” Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): You supply the photos, memories and laughs while Harbor Room supplies the photo scanner and a chance to share the good times with friends. Bring a dish to pass to this potluck-style gathering, and get ready to relive the golden days of Gay Milwaukee. Hosted by Jamie Taylor, of the treasured LGBT publication In Step , all of the drink specials, the beer bust and trivia games begin at 2 p.m.

May 21: Young Milwaukee Poly Group at The Tool Shed (2427 N. Murray Ave.): Are you a free-thinking hipster in your 20s or 30s? Are you interested in exploring non-monogamous relationships? (Who isn’t? Am, I right boys?!) This free, monthly group is for you! Best of all, it’s open to newcomers who want to explore the somewhat taboo subject in a tasteful way. Open your mind, follow your heart and drive your keester to The Tool Shed. You’ll need to be there by 8 p.m. for this one-hour meeting.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a person who is interested in me; however, he is trying to heal from his past two relationships. I am fond of him; however, I do not want to be a rebound. How do I handle this?

—Rebound Rob

Dear Robbie,

I wouldn’t want to be a rebound either; unless it involves tall sweaty men in shorts, tossing me back and forth between one another. Yeah….that would be good. Very good. Now, what were we talking about? Oh, yes, yes, yes...your rebounding boy toy.

Listen to your gut, sugar booger. Men often underestimate their gut instinct and listen to other body parts such as the brain, the heart or the schmekel. Zip your love rocket firmly in your pants, honey, and listen to your gut.

Keep this guy as a friend but keep him at arm’s length, too. Let him heal. When he’s ready to start dating (seriously), he’ll know it and you’ll know it as well. Just be ready for your front-row seat to his rebound, and don’t let it change that gut instinct you clearly have where this complicated matter of the heart is concerned.

Have a problem you’d like Ruthie’s help with? Simply email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com.