I love animals…period. I love my doggies, Roxie and Rocco, cats fascinate me, I’ve written for birding magazines, and I think hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs are adorable. I love all animals…except bats. Fuck those things.

My love of animals is one reason I launched my charity, Ruthie’s Kennel Club. (Don’t believe me? Well, go screw yourself, and then visit ruthieskennelclub.org to learn more.) I’m even a spokesperson for Milwaukee Animal Alliance, a wonderful group raising awareness about adopting pets locally.

That said, I’m always a bit confused when I meet someone who doesn’t love animals like I do. Clearly this is an issue for other folks, as you’ll see from the letter below. So, let’s read an email from Andrew and then check out a few of the happenings around town!

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m in love. The key word is “think.” I met this guy that I’m really crushing on, but he’s not an animal person so to speak. I am. I have two cats and a dog, and I’m considering another dog. He doesn’t have animals and doesn’t plan to have any. He’s good with my pets, but he doesn’t really give them much attention. Think that’s reason to break up? He’s great in every other way. Thoughts?

—Animal-Lover Andrew

Dear Animal,

Dump the chump and get that new doggie. Find someone who shares your passions and life will be much more harmonious.

Just a note, however; most animal-lovers I know couldn’t imagine their life without another animal fan at their side. In fact, those I know would rather be alone than spend forever with someone who doesn’t appreciate their love for furry friends. That said, I question your true furry fandom and wonder if you’re really the animal lover you claim to be. If you are, let your guy run without a leash, but if you’re not you may want to put yourself in the dog house and review your priorities.

UPCOMING EVENTS

August 14: LGBT Night Out for Master Class at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Before Barbra and Whitney there was Maria Callas. Learn about this fascinating diva with a production of Master Class . Enjoy a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception and talk back from the director followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance. Call the box office at 414-291-7800 and mention DIVA10 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com and enter the DIVA10 promo code for $10 off the night.

August 15: Postcard Summer at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): What the what?! You haven’t been to a MAM After Dark event? Get your keetster in gear, girl, and check out this LGBT hot spot that runs 6 p.m. to midnight. This month’s party spotlights professional “postcards” of Milwaukee landmarks (new and old). The $14 entrance fee includes the Kandinsky exhibit as well as free food. A rock band, cash bars and more guarantee this won’t be your momma’s gallery event.

August 16: “4 Kings and A Queen” show at Captain Dix (4124 River Road, Wisconsin Dells): When’s the last time you hit the Dells? If it’s been a while, here’s a great excuse. Go for the show, stay for the fun at this alternative resort/bar. Best of all, there’s no cover for the 10:30 p.m. show, so arrive early and grab a bite at the Rainbow Valley Resort on the property.

August 18: Trans-Ally Summer Picnic at Appleton City Park (500 E. Franklin St., Appleton): Positive VOICE Transgender Transformation Group along with T-Force Fox Valley invite you to the Trans/Ally Summer Picnic! Open to all, the 5 p.m. event suggests you BYOB and a dish to pass. If Mother Nature won’t cooperate (she’s so fickle!), then the picnic moves to Meeting Room C of the Appleton Public Library.

August 18: Karaoke Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Swing by This Is It again…for the first time! If you haven’t been there in awhile, you’re likely to be surprised by the snazzy changes of the landmark bar. Sing a tune or watch the fun at 9 p.m. and sip on drink specials during the night.

August 19: “Opera Songs in Film” at the Peck Pavilion (929 N. Water St.): Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera takes on the outdoor concert series “Live at the Peck” by recreating favorite music from the movies. It’s my third favorite way to enjoy the outdoors…the other ways involve Marines….and nacho cheese….don’t judge me. Visit marcuscenter.org for tickets, which start at $8 for the 7:30 p.m. concert.

