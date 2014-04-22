Steppin' Out with the Big Wig

Who says there’s not much to do in Milwaukee? The gays are bustin’ out with a full calendar of wild events, great shows, swanky celebrations and more. Too fancy-smancy? More of a meat-and-potatoes type? (And, who doesn’t like a good set of meat and potatoes?) Check out Stein & Dine on Saturday, April 26 at the State Fair Expo Center! I’ll be there along with my amigos from Shepherd Express . Swing by, say “hi,” and bring me some beer! Now, how’s about you and I get cozy and read an email from a gal in need.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 25: Skylight Music Theatre’s 2014/2015 Season Launch Party at the Hot Water Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Celebrate a new season from one of Milwaukee’s most popular theater companies. Dubbed “Fairy Tales and Fantasy” (I couldn’t have come up anything gayer than that myself!), this season promises absolutely enchanting experiences (okay…maybe I could). This 21+ event features dancing, raffles, sweet treats and more from 8 p.m. to midnight.

April 25: The Jamie and Thom Show: Where Camera Meets Collage at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The LGBT Community Center puts a funky spin on Gallery Night with a hybrid of photography by Jamie Robarge and collage art by Thom J. Ertl. The show is open 5 to 9 p.m., and 30% of sales go to the programs and services provided by the Center. Go get your art on, Milwaukee!

April 25 & 26: Anniversary Celebrations at La Cage/Montage (801 S. Second St.): One of Milwaukee’s rights of passage turns 30 with its legendary invite-only party on Friday, April 25 from 7-10 p.m. Then, the doors open to the public with a special Transformation show at 11 p.m. On Saturday, a meet and greet with former employees occurs from 6-9 p.m. with a special Vanity Affair show open to the public at 11 p.m. Viva La Cage!

April 26: Stein & Dine at State Fair Park Expo Center (640 S. 84th St.): Join me at this annual beer, cheese and sausage festival (and who doesn’t like a good sausage fest?)! From 2 to 6 p.m., indulge in samples from more than 100 breweries, cheese and sausage makers, and restaurants. General admission is $35 in advance and $40 the day of. This is a 21+ only event.

April 26: ARCW’s Make a Promise Dinner at The Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The granddaddy of all LGBT fundraisers returns with its 28th installment. This year’s event is themed “Vive le Promise,” and it guarantees to bring the swank to Downtown Milwaukee. Grab your tux and your main squeeze (and your checkbook) and be seen at this fabu benefit that’s not to be missed.

April 27: Seventh Annual Drag Show at Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): Can’t find anything to do that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Well, shut the hell up ’cause this show is free! The gender-bending good time comes complete with appearances from Alverno students as well as professional guest performers. Doors to the Conference Center in the Sister Joel Read Building open at 5:30 p.m. Come claim your seat early; the Center fills up quickly!

Dear Ruthie,

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…I made a lesbian porn with my girlfriend. It was funny, hot and super exciting (we both dressed as incarnations of Princess Leia). I loved the DVD until my girlfriend left me and took it!

She insists she doesn’t have it, but it “disappeared” the same time she moved out. Now she’s in Denver and swears she doesn’t have it. There’s a porn out there, featuring me in a Princess Leia wig and little else. The fear of this DVD falling into the wrong hands has led to many sleepless nights. What can I do? I’m freaking out!

—Star Wars Geek Gone Bad

Dear Geek,

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…you’re screwed. Do your best to make nice with your ex, and move on with your life. While the thought of anyone watching your deep-star hijinks is surely nerve wracking, what’s the worst that can happen? Even if your girlfriend has it, who is she going to show it to? She’s likely as uncomfortable with others seeing it as you are. So learn from your mistakes and keep your ankles out of the clouds the next time there’s a video camera around.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, then watch for her answer in a future issue of “Hear Me Out.”