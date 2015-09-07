Summer—That’s a Wrap!

I love it when I’m doing film work and the director yells, “That’s a wrap on Dear Ruthie!” At this point the crew will applaud…or not…depending on my performance, I suspect. Although, at times, I wonder if they’re applauding because they’re through with me and won’t have to put up with me for the remainder of the project. Regardless, I like it when the director calls, “That’s a wrap!” That said, “That’s a wrap on summer!”

Summer flew by quickly this year, but there’s still a chance to squeeze out a bit of warm-weather craziness. From amusement parks gone Gay to one final Pride celebration, the LGBT community isn’t ready to let go of shorts season. (And really, who is?) Check out the list of weekly happenings and get your summer groove on one last time, or read the letter below from a groom not particularly excited about celebrating spring 2016.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a Straight but can you answer my question, anyway? Do you do that? I hope so. I’m getting married next spring. My fiancée is planning all aspects of the nuptials, including our first dance. She wants to go to dancing classes and hire a friend who does that sort of thing so we can do this special dance in front of everyone. No way! I can’t do it in front of all of our friends and family.

How can I explain this to my future wife (who doesn’t seem to be listening to me)? Help met get out of this silly dance, Ms. Ruthie!

—Two Left Feet

Dear Lefty,

You poor guy! She’s making you do a special dance with her? At your wedding? Oh, dear. Here’s some simple advice for you—stop being a pussy and do the friggin’ dance! It’s three and a half minutes out of your life. So, shut up and dance. You’ll live.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 11: Street Eats at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Sample some of Brew Town’s finest food truck fare at this nosh fest organized by Shepherd Express. Sample savory staples from 20 trucks, plus live music and cold beer from 4 to 8 p.m. (rain or shine). Food tickets go for $1 apiece, making this an economical evening for everyone! For more info, visit shepherdexpress.com/streeteats.

Sept. 11-13: Pride Weekend at Rainbow Valley Resort/Captain Dix (4124 River Road, Wisconsin Dells): The gang at Wisconsin’s LGBT resort is saying “adios” to summer with a rainbow-colored three-day party. Enjoy pool games, happy hours, dinner specials and more all weekend long. Don’t miss country singer Robbie Bever, Josie Lynn’s drag review and DJ Tim Walters for a surefire good time. See captaindix.com for reservations and schedules.

Sept. 12: Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, Ill.): The Midwest theme park goes lavender at 7 p.m to midnight during this insane celebration of everything LGBT. Join hostess Amanda Lepore as well as DJs, go-go dancers and others during the all-ages event. Closed to the general public, Out in the Park tickets can be purchased for $45 via gaysixflagschicago.com.

Sept. 13: Milwaukee Block Party at Hot Water Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): You just can’t beat an afternoon of shopping local artists booths, enjoying live music, playing outdoor games, drinking adult beverages and munching various Cream City specialties. This craft fair-meets-farmers market runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with a $5 entrance fee (children enter free), free parking, a cash bar, surprises for the kids and so much more. Be sure to check it out because this is the last block party that the group Support Local Artists will organize for the year.

Sept. 13: Castaways MC of Milwaukee Food Roundup at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The members of this popular Levi/Leather social group help out the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin food pantry with an afternoon beer bust and raffle. Bring five cans of food and receive five free raffle tickets. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a few cans of beans, slap on some ass-less chaps and join the party from 3 to 7 p.m.

