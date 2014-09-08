Tackling Culinary Quarrels, Coasters and ‘Cabaret’

I can’t pull myself away from the television. From “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” to “Snapped” marathons and “Quacker Factory” specials on QVC, I’m addicted to the boob tube. (I love that…“boob tube.” No one speaks of “boob tubes” anymore and that saddens me.) That said, I managed I pull myself away from “The Man with a 30-lb Foot” and “Hotel Hell” to answer a reader’s letter and create my social agenda for the week. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s see what folks are dealing with this week in the land of beer and cheese!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I have been arguing over this for years, but I think you can settle things once and for all. I’m in charge of dinner at our house. He insists, however, that it’s not dinner unless there are three items on the menu. I disagree. I mean, what two dishes can you serve with pizza that don’t make supper carb heavy? The arguments have been as minimal as laughing about the disagreement to storming away from the table. What to you think?

—Supper-Stressed Sue

Dear Suzie,

Tell your barbaric buddy to get his keester in the kitchen and make his own damn dinner! If that doesn’t work, suggest he whip up at least one side dish or dessert with meals. If you commit to preparing the entrée and a side dish, he can cover the third dish for his dream menu.

To help, make sure you have salad greens on hand and bottled dressings. Stash some rolls and vegetable medleys in the freezer for quick menu additions. I’d also add a few microwavable packages of rice, beans and pasta to your pantry. A box of frozen appetizers such as mozzarella sticks can also be easy additions to menus. Hopefully, having him help out in the kitchen will augment the arguing. If not, simply tell him, “Let’s have what you made for dinner!”

COMINGS & GOINGS

September 12: Street Eats at Catalano Square (138 N. Broadway): Milwaukee’s mobile food fest hits the Third Ward for the last time this year. Don’t miss out on more than 20 vendors, beer tents, live music and more fun than you can shake a stick shift at. See expressmilwaukee.com/streeteats for a list of participating vendors. The party runs 4 to 8 p.m., so come and check it out…damn it!

September 12: “So You Think You Can Drag?” Contest at Cavalier Theater & Lounge (114 Fifth Ave., La Crosse): Green and seasoned performers alike take to the stage in this gender-bending competition sponsored by the La Crosse LGBT Resource Center. The 18kknd event (21kknd in the lounge) runs 9 to 10:30 p.m. and involves a $10 cover charge. Have more questions? Want to compete? Email pride@7riverslgbtq.org.

September 13: The Bay View Bash in Bay View (Between Potter and Clement on Kinnickinnic Avenue): Quickly becoming the most-talked-about street fest in town, the Bay View Bash celebrates its 11th anniversary with this year’s incredible selection of food, entertainment, booze, art, crafts and more! The bash runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can find me at the Demonstration Stage, emceeing two drag-tastic shows at 6 and 7 p.m., but you’ll find schedules for all six stages at bayviewbash.org.

September 13: Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, Ill.): The annual fall fest nods to its northern neighbor by making the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin the recipient charity of this year’s party! From 7 p.m. to midnight, the park is open only to ticket holders, ready to attend the special night of fun. (See gaysixflagschicago.com to order tickets.) Short waiting times for rides, DJs, dancing and a special appearance by diva-extraordinaire Lady Bunny make this an event to remember! (Just a tip: Leave your flip-flops at home if you want access to all the rides!)

September 14: La Cage Softball Tournament at McCarty Park (8214 W. Cleveland Ave.): Some people like to play with big balls—get over it! This all-day tournament puts the emphasis on fun, friendship and fundraising with donations ultimately going toward AIDS Walk Wisconsin. The games begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Don’t play? Support a jock. (That sounded dirty. Sorry. Okay…I’m not really sorry.)

September 17-28: ‘Cabaret’ at Off The Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): The legendary musical by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff has been a favorite with theatergoers for decades. Now, audience members can enjoy the award-winning show as one of Milwaukee’s favorite black box theaters transforms itself into a 1933 German cabaret. Reserve tickets for the “wunderbar” experience via offthewalltheatre.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, and don’t miss her wild and whacky cooking show at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com!