Take it from the Big Wig!

Here she is boys! Here she is world! Here’s…Ruthie! “Who the hell is Ruthie?” Let me tell ya, sugar! I’m a big-boned redhead from Milwaukee’s Southside who is happy to update you on happenings of interest to the LGBT community and share a little over-the-fence advice as well.

I’ve written columns for various Milwaukee papers, performed with some of Brew Town’s best theater companies, started my own cooking show (RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com) and hosted charity bingo at Hamburger Mary’s. While I’m happy to keep doing those things, I’m titillated (that’s right, I said “titillated”) to settle my keester within the pages of Shepherd Express . You’ll find my column every week starting with this issue, so fasten your Gucci belts, boys and girls; it’s going to be helluva ride.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 3: Music Under Glass at the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Join the

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center for an Elvis-inspired beach party, featuring live music, Polynesian dancers, food and more. Hula your way to the LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St. #2) at 5:45 p.m or meet in the parking lot at the Domes at 6:15 p.m.

April 3: Cocaine & Ethel Merman: The New Homo Guide at The Black Box Theatre

(1000 Edgewood College Drive, Visual and Theatre Arts Center, Madison): Proud Theater presents L. Robert Westeen’s play about a man’s evening with a drug-addicted female impersonator. A talkback with the playwright follows. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Call 608-222-9086 for reservations.

April 5: Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh): Join me,

Ruthie, as we celebrate the 2014 fundraising year of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with happy hour pricing, free food, a silent auction and more!

April 6: Those Were the Days Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Baby Jane Hudson hosts this celebration of the glory days of drag, daddies and drinks! Toast Milwaukee’s golden age with old faces, new friends and, perhaps, a few old friends with new faces. Drink specials and videos are on hand throughout the event, which runs from 3-6 p.m.

April 8: Mary’s Kingdom at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave): A night of delicious gender bending is in store as these gals strap on a few assets to become boys in this latest installment at Hamburger Mary’s. Haven’t seen a drag king show yet? Check out the R-rated fun at this 8 p.m. event.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m not going to dick around. I’m stocky and hairy. You got it, Ruthie. I’m a proud Milwaukee bear. I’ve had a great boyfriend for two years (a twink boy that I can’t get enough of). He previously only dated other twinks, and he says bears turn him off…except me. I discovered that he “friended” his ex-twink on Facebook, and the two have been emailing each other. Could my boyfriend’s romp in the bear den be over? Should I confront him on this or wade it out?

—Papa Bear

Dear Papa,

First things first: I friggin’ love bear men! If that twinkie of yours can’t appreciate your hairy hotness, Ruthie has plenty of porridge to share. (It ain’t too hot, and it ain’t too cold, sugar!) If things don’t work out, head on over to my lot at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, and I’ll treat you juuusst right.

Now that that’s out on the table, let’s focus on your problem, honey. The world of social media has opened up all sorts of doors for relationships. As modes of communication increase, so do involvements with persons of the past, unwanted advances, input from nosey relatives and other unforeseen interruptions. Don’t get me wrong! I’m a full-fledged Facebook junkie who likes to have her Twitter twatted as often as possible, but there is no denying that these Internet tools can blur boundaries.

If this is bothering you, it’s definitely worth a discussion with your boyfriend. Let him know of your concerns. Tell him that the cyber friendship with his ex has you feeling insecure. Explain what you’re feeling in a calm manner and take things from there. This is also a good time for both of you to set boundaries on cyber friendships and communications. If you don’t talk about it, resentment and suspicion will build, so get it all out there. If things go sour, shoot me an Instagram, and let’s hook up! (Just kidding, ya big lug!)

Got a question only Ruthie can answer? Shoot her an email at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, then watch for her answer in a future issue of “Hear Me Out” each week in the Shepherd Express .