Theater Lovers and Drama Queens

I love theater. I don’t care if it’s a drama at the Rep or talent night at the Rusty Nail Trailer Park, I’m all about the performing arts. From William Shakespeare’s classics to Three-Finger Judy playing the spoons in the community room, I simply adore a live performance. Autumn is ripe with incredible plays, musicals, cabarets and more. Let’s read an email I recently received, and then check out the fantastic happenings going on this week.

Dear Ruthie,

My new boyfriend has a fetish that I don’t share. We’ve only been dating for a month, and I’m already having issues with his fetish. Is this relationship doomed?

—Answer Me!

Dear Bossy Pants!

If by “fetish” you’re saying that he can’t climax without this specific attribute being involved, you’ve already taken a step toward acknowledging that this is an aspect of your sex life you’ll have to deal with. As long as you’re comfortable working around his fetish so that you’re both satisfied in the sheets, you should be okay. If you feel this fetish is disruptive in the boudoir, you may need to address the issue or re-think things.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

October 9-11: ‘Red Hot Mamma! A Tribute to Sophie Tucker’ at Sunset Playhouse (800 Elm Grove Road): Finally—a show about this laugh-out-loud funny songstress hits the Milwaukee stage. Bette Midler has been paying tribute to the legend for decades, and now local actress Becky Spice takes a stab an honoring a gal who paved the way for female singers, comics and bawdy dames alike. Visit sunsetplayhouse.com for schedules and tickets.

October 9 to November 15: ‘Shear Madness’ at Northern Lights Theater (Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.): Funny man John McGivern turns hairdresser-fabulous when he brings his brand of hilarity to the stage in this Brew Town favorite. Never the same show twice, the madcap whodunit puts the audience front and center. Call the Northern Lights box office at 414-847-7922 for ticket information.

October 10-25: ‘Next Fall’ at Soulstice Theatre (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave.): Take a funny yet heartfelt journey through the five-year relationship of Adam and Luke as Next Fall explores the ins and outs of a not-so-typical gay relationship. I’ve been lucky enough to share the stage with many of these cast members, so I can’t wait to see what they do with this terrific script! Go to theatricaltendencies.com to learn more about the show and the LGBT-focused theater group.

October 10-26: ‘Carrie: The Musical’ at Theatre Unchained (1024 S. Fifth St.): Based on the Stephen King horror hit, this newly revamped musical arrives in time to mix up typical Halloween haunts. The dark tale features misfit Carrie who seeks revenge on cruel classmates and her Bible-banging mother. See theatreunchained.com for tickets to the terrifying tale, but be sure to cover your dirty pillows and leave the pig blood at home.

October 11: Big Night Out at the Expo Center at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Celebrate National Coming-Out Day with an exquisite nod to the city of lights. Hosted by and benefiting the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this impressive extravaganza includes a multi-course plated dinner. Join Kidd O’Shea, BJ Daniels, myself and other performers during the popular cabaret show, and check out the silent auction for enticing items you can’t resist. See mkeLGBT.org/BNO2014 for details on the 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. fundraiser.

October 12: AIDS Walk Wisconsin at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): The folks at the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin ring in the silver anniversary of AIDS Walk with a silver fox—Tim Gunn of “Project Runway.” Lace up your walking shoes and join the honorary chair for the 5K run or the walk that kicks off at the Summerfest Grounds. Registration for the run and walk begins at 9:30 and 10 a.m. respectively. Runners hit the pavement at 10:15 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at noon with the walk stepping off at 12:30 p.m. The walk is free (but donations are welcome), and the run requires a $35 registration the day of the race. See aidswalkwis.org for a complete schedule of events.

October 12: Big Freedia at Turner Hall Ballroom (1038 N. Fourth St.): You loved the Queen of Bounce at Pridefest, so “Y’all Get Back Now” and bring the booty for a fall concert! The twerking takes place at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for the all-ages show.

