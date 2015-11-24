It’s Turkey-Lurkey Time

Dear Ruthie,

Have any tips for someone about to start a new job working from home?

—A Ruthie Homie

Dear Homie,

First off, no one says “homie” anymore. Secondly, congratulations on the new job, sugar! Working from home is a dream come true for most.

What sort of job are we talking about? Is this a customer-service/telemarketer sort of thing or an adjust-the-webcam/pass-the-lube sort of thing? Regardless, working in your pajamas (or out of them) is a Xanadu shared by most Americans who dream of coupling projects and paperwork with Fritos and flip-flops. Lie on the couch and grab your laptop because your new desk is your belly. Relish “Real Housewives” marathons while manipulating budgets for the man. Smoke ’em if you got ’em, baby, because you’re working from home!

Speaking of smoking, that’s one thing you’ll need to watch. Since, I’m a gal about town, I asked friends who work from home for tips, and they explained that if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to double or triple up on the Satan sticks.

They also suggest you make your home—at least, your workspace—one you truly cherish. You’ll be spending a lot of time there, so be sure it’s a space you thoroughly enjoy—whether you live in a mansion or an efficiency apartment.

If you’re a team player or simply like working with others, consider volunteering, joining a book club or even taking a part-time job. This can help remedy lonely days and give you something to look forward to. Be sure to stick to a regular schedule as well; don’t procrastinate. This will help keep the day moving along. That said, good luck, honey! Enjoy your new job!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 25: Anniversary Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Open at 3 p.m., Kruz rings in its ninth birthday with a daylong party. From happy hour to late-night drink specials, and from live entertainment to fun-loving shenanigans, this anniversary promises to make Thanksgiving Eve extra special.

Nov. 25: Pre-Thanksgiving Dance Party at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Shake your tail feather before the stuffing hits the fan with this pre-holiday party. Switch up your clubbing routine and head south for this 10 p.m. smorgasbord of fun.

Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Customer Appreciation Dinner at Captain Dix (4124 River Road, Wisconsin Dells): Gobble-gobble! Raise a toast to Plymouth Rock at this Wisconsin Dells hot spot. Stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. for a complimentary dinner buffet and drink specials. What a deal!

Nov. 26 to 28: HIT: Holiday Invitational (Bowling) Tournament at Various Locations: Bowlers have big balls as you’ll see during this annual tournament. Mix up your Thanksgiving custom, work off that pumpkin pie and strike up a good time with this friendly group. Swing by hitmke.org for schedules as well as information on hosting bars, award night and more.

Nov. 27: Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Wrap up Black Friday shopping with me as my guests and I honor Turkey Day with two delicious shows (8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). Call 414-988-9324 for reservations to either or both of our Pilgrim-esque performances.

Nov. 28: ThanksgivingFest and Potluck at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Bring a side dish or dessert to pass, and then soak up the holiday hoopla! Take in the cookie decorating, ornament making and more from 1 to 3:30 p.m., because dinner’s served at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., listen to motivational speaker Bridget Birdsall. Call 414-271-2656 with questions about the free, all-ages fest.

Nov. 29: Transgender Gala at Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): The theme for this second annual gala is “Trans-forming Our Community,” and it promises to be a formal affair to remember. The free 6-11 p.m. soiree is open to those over 21, although younger ball-goers can partake in the night alongside a parent.

Dec. 3: LGBT Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party at Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.): Put that drumstick down and grab a glass of eggnog! It’s time for a wintry cocktail party care of the Chamber of Commerce! Don’t miss this perfect networking opportunity in addition to Casablanca’s incredible free buffet as well as tasty beverages, drink specials and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. See the “Events” area of wislgbtchamber.com for details about the yuletide get-together.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, Twitter her at @DearRuthie or follow her on Facebook via Dear Ruthie.