Turn That Frown Upside Down!

Have a case of the post-holiday blues? The holidays may be long gone, but there are still plenty of opportunities to have a helluva time in Milwaukee. From carnivale galas to Christian camps and from Drag Kings to soul sisters, the city has it going on this week!

Personally, I can’t wait for the Best of Milwaukee Awards, hosted by Shepherd Express on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Celebrate the city’s top hot spots, favorite personalities, tastiest restaurants, most popular get-aways, best-loved pizza, greatest custard stand and so many other category winners. Best of all, you can buy me a drink, too! (Or seven.) See you there…although I likely won’t remember meeting you the next day. Until then, let’s read an email, gosh darn it.

Dear Ruthie,

My friend doesn’t stop complaining about life. She can take a child’s birthday party and turn it into a pity party. She’s ruined many good times. I’m torn because life dealt her a bad hand. On the other side, she can’t keep focusing on her troubles. I know I’m a sounding board for her, but our friendship has become nothing but her crying and me listening. I don’t know I want to be friends anymore, but she clearly needs a friend. What can I do when I can’t take her negativity?

—Debbie Down-ee

Dear Down-ee

Tell her to do what thousands of others do…take a pill! No, no, no…you can’t find happiness in a pill—it’s at the bottom of a bottle! No! I’m kidding of course.

The next time you see her, start things off with a smile backed by lots of love, friendship and enthusiasm. Tell her, “I’m going to treat you to a great time today! No sadness, no complaining, no stressing on either of our parts!” Then show her a good time. She might get the message and realize how her behavior has affected your friendship. Then again, she might not.

If she backtracks, let her know you feel bad because you don’t seem to have the answers she’s looking for. This will lead to a conversation about your friendship and how it’s affected by her negativity. Proceed with caution but let her know how you feel. Don’t play doctor! If you feel she has emotional issues or is suffering from depression, suggest a therapist who can truly turn her life around.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 14: Opening night of ‘Starlings’ at Soulstice Theatre (3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 2): Local playwright Ben Parman presents his kooky comedy that’s described as “too Christian for the gay demographic and too gay for the Christian demographic.” Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the show introduces audiences to four estranged friends who reunite at a Christian conference and question one another’s orientations, beliefs and morals. The show runs through Jan. 30. Visit soulsticetheatre.org for tickets, show times and more.

Jan. 15: ‘Cleavage 2: The Prince Groom’ at Hot Water (818 S. Water St.): Benefiting the Alma Center of Milwaukee, this night of “redefined masculinity” is built around a unique drag queen/king show! Featuring a cast of more than 15, the show includes live music performances, film, humor and more (free appetizers!). The hip night starts at 8 p.m. with a $15 door charge.

Jan. 15: Really Grand Fridays: Winter Masquerade at Northshore Funeral Home (3601 N. Oakland Ave.): A party at a funeral home? Nonsense…it’s a masquerade! The historic location is the most current venue in the popular lineup of parties, benefitting the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Take in the whimsical masks, elaborate costumes and extraordinary grandeur at this carnivale-style gala. Food and drink are provided for your $65 donation. Come dressed to impress and mystify!

Jan. 16: Patti LaBelle at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The original soul sister revisits Brew Town with a diva-licious concert that’s not to be missed. Enjoy this legend’s hit songs, new favorites and all the Lady Marmalade glam your funky booty can handle. See pabsttheater.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. event (doors open at 7 p.m.).

Jan. 19: ‘Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Awards at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): Don’t miss this 25th annual celebration of Brew City’s best as voted by you… Shepherd Express readers! Enjoy a cash bar, appetizers and red carpet class during this 6 p.m. event, announcing the city’s cream of the crop. Tickets are $10; learn more at shepherdexpress.com/bom15.

