And the Week Drags On

Dear Ruthie,

My partner started doing drag. At first it was fun, but now it’s a growing obsession. He doesn’t get many bookings, but he’s charging up a storm on wigs and stuff, and that’s not money we have.

The worst part is that he’s not very good. I feel like he’s putting too much into this, and he really doesn’t bring anything new to the Milwaukee drag scene, which seems pretty crowded already.

I guess I either want him to stop or slow down or get better or something. Any advice on what I can say to him?

Sincerely,

Drag Husband

Dear Hubby,

Don’t get your pantyhose in a bundle, sugar! While I’m not completely sure what you’re asking, I’ll try to address a few concerns.

I see you’ve learned that drag is expensive—damn expensive. Between clothes, undergarments, duct tape, makeup, shoes, duct tape, wigs, lashes and more duct tape (some of the “girls” have more to hide than others), it’s particularly pricey for new performers. I’d suggest mentioning that perhaps your honey only purchases items when he knows he has a booking for which to wear them. If he’s serious about a drag career, suggest he open a checking account to be used just for his drag income and purchases. Doing so might help ease the credit card debt.

He’s not very good at it, eh? Well, listen Prince Charming, I’m sure you’re not the bees knees at everything you attempt either! He’s new; give him a break! Take him to a few of the drag-related events listed in the weekly happenings. If, in the end, he’s as bad as you say, he likely won’t get many bookings and he’ll lose interest. If not, it might become an exciting time for both of you. Watch your finances, encourage his new hobby and be the supportive hubby I know you can be!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 21-24: Riverwest Fem Fest (various locations throughout the Riverwest area): Dive into this second annual celebration of women, strength and empowerment! Music, poetry, art and more accentuate this incredible event that offers dozens upon dozens of options to join the fun and celebrate the impact women make in our community. See rwfemfest.com for schedules, locations, tickets and more.

Jan. 21: Leather & Fetish Gear Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The team at this iconic Gay bar kicks things up yet another notch with this naughty nod to all things leather (and fetish and fun!). Hosted by the leather social group Castaways MC of Milwaukee, the night also spotlights drag dolls Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer (and, really, who doesn’t think of these two when thinking of fetish gear?). Enjoy a beer bust, drink specials, raffles and more as proceeds benefit COURAGE, helping LGBT homeless youth.

Jan. 22-23: Gallery Night and Day (various locations throughout the Third Ward): The Historic Third Ward Association hosts this wintry hop of 50-plus galleries and showrooms. Don’t miss the ice sculpture show, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at Catalano Square (Broadway and Menomonee), but visit gallerynightandday.org for a complete schedule and map of participating venues.

Jan. 23: Mr. & Miss Gay Midwest United States at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): Milwaukee’s popular dance bar goes Bollywood during this drag pageant. Dress to impress as the doors open at 7 p.m. with the contest starting at 8 p.m. The night involves a $15 door charge, but includes a chance to win a trip to Puerto Rico.

Jan. 23: Miltown Kings’ ‘33 Weeks Later’ Show at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): It’s the end of the world! Will Milwaukee’s drag kings save the day? Find out as the Miltown Kings pop the cherry on their new performance space with this wild show. Doors open at 8 p.m.; show begins at 9 p.m. You must be 18 to attend, and the night involves a $10 cover charge.

Jan. 24: ‘Hairspray’ at the Majestic Cinema (770 N. Springdale Road): Can’t get enough drag this week? Watch John Travolta drag it up on the big screen during this tribute to the ’60s. Part of the theater’s “retro series,” the movie starts at noon and is rated PG. Visit marcustheatres.com for more on this exciting series of musical showings.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@shepex.com. Enjoy her cooking show at ruthiesbitchinkitchen.com.