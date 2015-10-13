Workin’ for the Weekend

Dear Ruthie,

I have a good job, but I hate a woman I work with. She’s a backstabbing nut job. I hate her. I’m thinking of looking for a new job because I can’t stand her face. What do you think?

—Angry Ed

Dear Ed,

Why should you quit just because Bad-Apple Betty is annoying? Here are a few ideas for making her update her résumé and hit the road.

* Never underestimate the power of a photo-shopped nudie pic.

* Remember that office chairs become very uncomfortable when stuffed with road kill.

* Does she have any food allergies? Sounds like a potluck day to me!

* Familiarize yourself with the art of “snarting.” Take advantage of a “snart opportunity” whenever you pass her desk.

* Does she bring a lunch to the workplace? Does your workplace have bathrooms? Get creative.

* Monkeys, monkeys, monkeys.

* There’s not enough glitter in the world. You know where her desk is—create some magic.

This all sounds silly doesn’t it? Of course it does! Jobs are hard to find these days so hold on to yours! Be a man and don’t let crazy lady get the best of you. If you find her behavior to be disruptive, then contact your human resources department and ask for help.

You could also see the weekly happening listed here and take the lady out this weekend. Get to know her better. You might find some common ground and discover you’re more alike than you previously thought.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 15: National Latino HIV Awareness Day at El Rey (916 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive): It’s time to get informed with the gang at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center. The staff is offering up free rapid HIV screenings, prevention 101 kits and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Screenings will also be offered at the health center, 1337 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Oct. 16: A Tribute to SSBL’s Brian & Mona at Montage Lounge (801 S. Second St.): If you’ve ever played ball for the LGBT Community’s Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL), then you know that much of the league’s success can be credited to Brian Reinkober and Mona Garcia. Celebrate their step down with a party and roast! Hosted by Karen Valentine, Maple Veneer and me, social hour kicks off at 8 p.m. with a silly show at 9. Open to the public, the night involves a $15 door charge.

Oct. 17: Okto-Bear Fest at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Like beer? Like cider? Like bears? Then don’t miss this annual autumnal taste testing. (You’re tasting the beer and the cider…not the bears. Okay, well, maybe the bears, too!) Simply bring your ID between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and the Milwaukee Area Ursine League will set you up with a wristband to sample a few dozen fall favorites. The tastings are free, but donations are encouraged to help this local Levi/Leather social group.

Oct. 18: Purple Rain Gala at Hot Water/The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.): Join the kooky crew from the Abbey of the Brew City Sisters as they celebrate those who have broken the cycle of domestic violence. Grab your fanciest purple garb and get into the event for just $5. (Those not in purple are charged $10.) Partake in purple-y auction and raffle items as well as drink specials, dancing and more. Join the fun from 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 19: ‘Drag’d Around the World’ with Michelle Visage and Katya at Roscoe’s Tavern (3356 N. Halsted St., Chicago): Meet “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstars Michelle Visage and Katya for this tumultuous turnabout in Boy’s Town. The men of Roscoe’s are slapping on some lip “schtick” and hitting the stage for charity…and they’re bringing the Logo Network dolls with them. A $10 cover charge gets you into the bar, but you can meet Michelle and Katya after the 8 p.m. show for a $25 ticket. Email events@roscoes.com for your meet-and-greet ticket.

Oct. 21: A Night Out at the Cabaret at Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.): What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play! If life is a cabaret, then this party promises a helluva good time! A fundraiser for Cream City Foundation, the 5:30 to 8:30 evening is free and open to the public. Sample multiple munchies, including Classy Girl Cupcakes. You can also try your luck at a few raffles, enjoy celebrity guest bartenders and take in special performances by the Cream City Cabaret.

Want to share an event with Ruthie or ask her a question? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com, catch her on Twitter at @DearRuthie or join her Facebook army at “Ruthie Keester.”