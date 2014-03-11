Hear Shepherd Express Publisher Louis Fortis Weigh In on the State of Alt Weeklies

News last month that Baltimore's City Paper weekly had been purchased by the Baltimore Sun Media Group has once again spurred conversation about the future of alternative weekly newspapers. Can these papers survive the changing economy? This week on Wisconsin Public Radio's "Central Time," Shepherd Express publisher Louis Fortis joined hosts Rob Ferrett and Veronica Rueckert to explain why alt weeklies continue to play an important role in the community, why they'll continue to play that role in the future, and the importance of these weeklies retaining their independence so they can continue to speak truth to power.

You can stream the segment below, or at Wisconsin Public Radio's website.