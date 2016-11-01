Helfaer Theatre to Host Milwaukee Theater Summit

Members of the theater community from all over the world will gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the Milwaukee Theater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)

The event, which was co-planned by the Milwaukee Fringe Festival and Center for International Theater Development, will present the opportunity for artists to participate in an open discussion of the value and importance of the performing arts in a post-election world, considering the rise of far-right parties across the globe.

Marquette University’s Stephen Hudson-Mairet will host the panel discussion, with speakers including:

Panna Adorjani (Budapest, Hungary), an international theater expert, critic, dramaturge, translator and editor of theater magazine "Jatekter."

Philip Arnoult (Baltimore, Maryland), director of Center for International Theatre Development.

Mark Anderson (Milwaukee) & Isabelle Kralj (Ljubljana, Slovenia), co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante.

Susan Fete (Milwaukee), artistic director of Renaissance Theaterworks.

Malkia Stampley (Milwaukee), producing artistic director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble.

Simone Ferro (Milwaukee), choreographer, scholar, UWM Dance Department faculty, director of the Wisconsin Dance Council.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to the event, as seating is limited. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to make donations in support of next year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival.