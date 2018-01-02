Hello Falafel to Close, Will Become Private Event Space

Melissa Buchholz and Ross Bachhuber, owners of Bay View’s Hello Falafel, announced today on Facebook that the restaurant’s last day in business would be Saturday, Jan. 6. The space will be converted into a catering and private event space for Odd Duck, which Buchholz and Bachhuber also own.

The event space is tentatively named Little Duck Kitchen, and will be available for parties of 12 to 35 people.

But this is not necessarily the end for the Odd Duck-sister restaurant. “We love the plant-based menu here and are continuing to look for a new home for the concept,” says the Facebook post. The East Side and Third Ward are being floated as possible new locations according to Milwaukee Magazine.