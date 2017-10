To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street and Arlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge will throw a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.

Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to tap rare beers. There will be an old fashioned contest, along with local vendors, food tents and more.

The full outdoor music lineup is below:

Negative/Positive

Kiki Champ

DJ E-Rich

WhyB

Tigernite

Rusty Pelicans

You can find more information here.