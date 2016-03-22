Hi-Hat Lounge & Knob Creek to Hold Single Barrel Select Release Party

Hi-Hat Lounge on Brady St. has partnered with Knob Creek and Badger Distributing to be the first bar in Wisconsin with their own barrel of Knob Creek Single Reserve whiskey.

There will be a launch party Thursday, April 7 at Hi-Hat on Brady with food, music, and their whiskey team.

“This party will kick off a new focus on whiskey for Hi-Hat," said Leslie Montemurro, co-owner of Hi-Hat. "This is a very exciting change of direction for us.”

Hi Hat is also set to introduce a private bottle program for patrons to purchase their own limited and numbered bottle to keep on-site. The first 15 guests will receive a 30% discount on their bottle.

Hi Hat has been working with Badger and Knob Creek over the last couple of months to select what they believe is the perfect barrel for their guests. It came down to three finalists, with a winner finally being chosen recently.

“We were able to invest in an amazingly smooth whiskey that can be enjoyed in a cocktail or just neat,” Hi Hat said in a press release. “Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve is aged 9 years and is 120 proof. Each barrel has a very distinct taste and personality. It is unique, and definitely worth celebrating!”

Hi-Hat, a fixture on Brady Street since 1998, grew up in the era of martinis and has rolled with the “punches” in an industry that has seen many shifts since it opened.

“Of course, Hi Hat will continue to offer all the standards, but we have spent several weeks training our staff on whiskey, and currently have a whiskey selection of over 50 varieties, “ said Gary Czaplewski, Hi-Hat general manager.

The ESPN Wisconsin Girls will also be in attendance, raffling off free tickets to the invitation-only Wisconsin Sports Awards, featuring the finest high school sports achievers in the state.