Hip-Hop Hates Concert Coming to Cactus Club

Hip-Hop Hates is a series of benefit concerts featuring local hip-hop artists performing to raise funds for social causes such as MS, breast cancer, HIV and illiteracy.

The fifth and possibly final Hip-Hop Hates event is coming to the Cactus Club (2496 S Wentworth Ave) on Friday, April 29. What does hip-hop hate this time around? Childhood cancer. All cover charge proceeds will go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s oncology department.

Doors open at 9 p.m., with music beginning at 10. Pharaoh Mac & DMT, Automatic, Klassik and SafS Crew will all perform. DJ Andrew *Optimist* is the official DJ and the event will be hosted by Jank One and JC Poppe.

There is a $5 cover charge at the door, though larger donations are encouraged. The event is 21+ only.