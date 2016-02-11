Historic Mitchell Street Market Place Prepares for Grand Opening

× Expand Image via Mitchell Street BID Facebook

Friday, Feb 12 at 9 am marks the grand opening of the Historic Mitchell Street Market Place, a blast from the past that will become part of Mitchell Street’s future.

The grocery store will include a full service meat and deli department, a full line of groceries and their own bakery. The store will have a full line of quality private label products, carry national brands and have a full service and self-service deli.

× Expand Image via Mitchell Street BID Facebook

This development complements the recent investment on Mitchell Street, including the Mitchell Street Market Lofts and renovations to the Modjeska Theatre.