Holiday Homicide Whodunit at the Brumder

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the Brumder, The Brumder Repertory Company presents another murder mystery show by the people who brought you Speakeasy Of Murder.” Don’t think of it as another Yuletide Homicide show . . . think of it as your opportunity to interact with some more really talented actors in a murder/mystery format in one of Milwaukee’s classiest venues. Slay Bells Ring is a new interactive show by Jane E. Cooper, Directed by Maretes Hein.

The show’s cast includes Ryan H. Nelson, who recently appeared in similarly interactive form with the Alchemist Theatre in their production of Faust. Other names that I could recommend in the cast include Kelly Doherty, who has put in some really impressive performances with the newly minted Fools For Tragedy and Amanda J. Hull, who had done some interesting work for UWM and put in a compelling performance in Milwaukee Chamber’s recent production of Moon Over The Brewery. Also listed in the cast is Santa Claus. No actor listed therejust Santa Claus. And I was kind of hoping that it would be talented actor Gene Shuldt cast in the role, (probably one of the best local Santas) but in the Facebook invitation, he’s listed as having been invited, so I’m guessing its someone else in the beard . . .

Slay Bells Ring runs December 9th – 17th at the Brumder on 3046 West Wisconsin. For ticket reservations, call 414-212-5691.