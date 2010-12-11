Holiday Lights 2010

Add a little Milwaukee Magic to your holidays with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, going from November 18, 2010 until January 2, 2011. You'll find a whole lot of holiday spirit in Downtown Milwaukee. Aside from their 500,000 lights, 360 wreaths, 35 animated sculptures and 17 Moravian stars, they've packed the six-week festival with hundreds of activities to offer a little something for everyone.

On Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, enjoy Cocoa with the Clauses at Cathedral Park. With a few elves at their side, Santa and Mrs. Claus will hear wish lists and pose for pictures free of charge. Just don’t forget the camera!

Guests will also find a few other holiday characters frolicking about the park. And while families await their turn with the Clauses, Radio Disney AM1640 will entertain guests with Rockin Road Shows and a free crafts station.

Free hot cocoa and cookies will keep guests toasty all afternoon long, plus every child will receive a free goodie bag while supplies last. Non perishable food items will also be collected.

To obtain a FREE Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival guide, contact Milwaukee Downtown at 414-220-4700.