The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) is throwing a Halloween Party, Hollywood style. Dress up as your favorite celebrity and get a picture taken next to the 8 foot Oscar statue. First prize (Best Celebrity Lookalike) will get a $500 cash prize and an Oscar, second prize (cutest couple) will win a $100 bar tab and an Oscar and third prize (honorable mention) will receive an Oscar.

Rica Obsession (two brothers from Guatemala - raised in Chicago) with be performing live. For more information about the Hollywood Estrellas party, click here.