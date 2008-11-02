Homeowners Challenged by More Than Mortgages

It's not just mortgage payments that are keeping homeowners up atnight-housing expenses in general are on the rise. A recent study by the Center for Housing Policy, the research affiliate of the National Housing Conference, reveals that rising housing expenses, including property taxes, insurance, utilities and more, are impacting virtually all segments of the housing market, including renters.

The study, "Stretched Thin: The Impact of Rising Housing Expenses on America's Owners and Renters," says that from 1996 to 2006, all major homeowner expenses increased faster than incomes. Mortgage payments increased 46%, utilities 43%, property taxes 66% and property insurance 83%. During that same period, incomes only increased by 36.3%.