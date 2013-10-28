Hooligan’s Owner John Sidoff Passes the Torch

Thirty-five years ago, John Sidoff and his wife, Cindy, became the third set of new owners of the iconic Hooligan’s Super Bar, converting the original “nickel beer and quarter shot” bar into a restaurant that now offers a popular food menu and an impressive beer selection. The couple, which also owns Von Trier (just down the street), say they are moving into "semi-retirement," so what better way to send them off than with simultaneous parties at both bars?

The Sidoffs will retain ownership of Von Trier, but effective Nov. 1 they'll pass ownership of Hooligan's to general manager Mark Buesing, who says he's excited to accept the reins of Milwaukee’s East Side bar. He’s worked hard under Sidoff for the past 15 years and in a statement said, “John leaves some pretty big boots to fill.”

The bar will celebrate the passing of the torch with parties at Hooligan's and Von Trier on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to close. The gathering will feature live music, drink specials and special guests including blast-from-the-past bartenders and as-of-yet-unnamed local celebrities. Come raise a boot in celebration, Hooligan’s style!

For more information, visit hooliganssuperbar.com or facebook.com/hooliganssuperbar.