Hue Expands to Wauwatosa

Hue, a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location in Wauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be larger than the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that will seat 40 people. The bar service will also be expanded, with 10 taps, two of which will be wines.

The Tosa menu will mostly emulate the original menu, with soup, noodle and rice dishes, including the popular pho, but there will be a few differences. The new location will offer more seafood selections, including a take on the classic Wisconsin fish fry, and will omit a few options from the Bayview menu. The restaurant will be closed Sundays and open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. every other day of the week.