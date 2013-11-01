Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open a Wauwatosa Location in Spring

Rich with zesty herbs, flavorful spices and fresh ingredients central to the Thua Thien-Hue Province of Vietnam, Hue Vietnamese Restaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese cuisine has made the restaurant a favorite in Bay View since it opened there in 2010. Owners Carina Tran and Mark Nielsen now hope to find similar success in another neighborhood: They announced that they will be opening a second location at 6519 West North Ave. in Wauwatosa this spring.

“Our mission is to promote and introduce the herbs, spices, and fragrant aromas of Vietnamese dishes in a friendly, modern environment,” Tran said in a press release. “We have spent the past three-and-a-half years guiding customers and sharing insight through our food and continue to introduce the richness of Vietnamese cuisine through the many traditional dishes our family still prepares at home. Given the planned development of North Avenue and the diverse palates of the residents of Wauwatosa and the west suburbs, we believe our new location will be well received.”

The new locale of this full-scale, from-scratch restaurant will continue to offer Vietnamese inspired cuisine, though the menu is planned to be more extensive and refined. Daily lunch and dinner service will be available. And fear not—Hue’s excellent craft cocktails and expansive Asian beer selection will remain.

For more information, visit huemilwaukee.com.