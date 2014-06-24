The Humboldt Park Beer Garden Will Open June 30

It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for it to open on Monday, June 30.

County Supervisor Jason Haas, one of the beer garden's biggest cheerleaders, trumpeted the news in a press release this afternoon. "After months of planning and hard work I'm happy the idea of a Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a reality," he said in a statement. "I think this project will have a positive impact on the park, the neighborhood and all of Bay View ... I have worked with neighbors and the Humboldt Park Watch throughout this process, and will continue that work after the beer garden is open to make sure this enhances everyone's enjoyment of the park."

Operating on the west side of the Humboldt Park Pavilion, the beer garden will weekdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed on July 4 and will close for the season on Oct. 12.