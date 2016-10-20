Hyperlocal MKE #11 – G E N E R A T I O N Comes to UWM’s INOVA

× Expand Photo by Eric Mullis

Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell (composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimental improvisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios.

Guest artists will be creating work spontaneously, exploring the idea of generation - looking at how we make ideas come into fruition while we usher the next generation of improvisers into the field.

There is a suggested donation of $5 for students and $10 for adults at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Updated information and collaborating artists can be found at www.hyperlocalmke.com