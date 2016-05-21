Improvisers at the Sugar Maple

It’s impossible to say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24, but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvised music series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist Steve Swell in a trio setting with two of Chicago’s most exciting improvisers, cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm and percussionist Michael Zerang. Swell’s credentials are as impressive as they are diverse. The trombonist has shared the bandstand with legendary leaders including Lionel Hampton and Buddy Rich. But Swell is that rare breed of musician who also has the chops and imagination to blow with avant-garde figures such as Anthony Braxton, Cecil Taylor and Bill Dixon. All told, Swell has recorded more than 40 albums as a leader or co-leader and is featured on more than 100 other releases. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and includes two sets of music with an intermission during which you can further explore the Sugar Maple's nonpareil beer selection. General admission is $15. Student admission is $10.