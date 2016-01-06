Indulge at Milwaukee's Top Buffets

Photo courtesy of Scott Feldstein, Flickr CC

Everyone says the new year is all about resolutions. Eating better and getting in shape are usually at the top of those lists. That might mean that pigging out at a buffet would be something to avoid. But let’s be honest, you’re not keeping that resolution past next week and eating as much as you possibly can sounds amazing. Here are five of the best places to do that.

Maharaja

1550 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

This storied Indian restaurant has been on the East Side of Milwaukee since 1997. Their lunch buffet has been a citywide favorite for years, so much so that they caused a slight uproar when they (very temporarily) discontinued it not too long ago. Now they have extended their $9 all you can eat deal into the weekend by including Saturdays. This staple has focused on northern and southern cuisines of India, including freshly prepared chicken, lamb, goat, seafood and vegetarian specialties since its inception, and sampling them all should be a goal when you visit.

Fushimi

2116 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Unlike many sushi buffets, where you apprehensively approach a counter and pick up rolls that have been sitting there for God knows how long, Fushimi offers delicious, made to order rolls that will not only ease your mind about whether or not you will get sick, but also wow you with their fresh taste and vast selection. The buffet is not limited to sushi. Chinese restaurant favorites are also offered on a buffet line to enjoy while you wait for your rolls.

Jing’s

207 E Buffalo St #101, Milwaukee, WI 53202

I don’t know about you, but when I think of buffets I immediately imagine unlimited egg rolls, sesame chicken and fried rice. An underrated option in Chinese buffets is Jing’s, which is admittedly a personal favorite here at the Shepherd Express . This Third Ward all you can eat lunch spot is perfect for all of us working Downtown, and is well worth a trip if you’re anywhere else.

Casablanca

728 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

If you’re feeling bad about yourself, and want to keep that New Year’s resolution alive, there is a compromise you can make. Casablanca offers a completely vegetarian lunch buffet Monday through Saturday. Middle Eastern favorites like baba ghannouj, falafel and couscous are sure to keep your taste buds and your waistline equally satisfied.

Potawatomi Bingo Casino's The Buffet

1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Potawatomi is truly a place where you can fulfill all of your vices. Gambling is the focus, drinking is encouraged, and it’s the only place in the city where you can smoke indoors. With their buffet you can add overeating to the list, too. Priding itself on high-quality carved meats, self-made tacos, custom-prepared pizzas, rotisserie chicken and more, this is a catch-all buffet that does it all right. You can take your winnings and treat your friends or sulk about your losses over all the crab legs you can eat.