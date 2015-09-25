Interview with Jonathan Jackson – Artistic & Executive Director of Milwaukee Film Festival

× Expand Scott Paulus

The Milwaukee Film Festival’s Artistic and Executive Director, Jonathan Jackson, was kind enough to take a few minutes from his busy schedule to reflect on the growth of the MFF, its significance for the city and its place within the world of cinema.

TF: The Milwaukee Film Festival is now in its seventh year – how far has it come in that span of time? How does year seven compare with the first go around? How has its grown and developed in scope and conception?

JJ: I don’t know if I can remember much of year one – I was a bit bloody and bruised by the end of the festival... But, for instance, attendance is continually growing: it’s now up to about 65,000 at fives venues across the city. Of course there has been concurrent growth in other areas such as staff and budget.

TF: Where does the MFF fit into the larger world of film festivals? How does it compare with Cannes or Sundance, for instance?

JJ: There are different ways to look at it. The big name festivals are primarily premiere oriented. These “islands of cinema” are geared towards industry insiders and providing a platform for the film industry to reflect on itself. The Milwaukee Film Festival, on the other hand, follows a regional model. First and foremost we are serving our community – Milwaukee and the Midwest in general. We want to screen great cinema for the people who live here. In comparison with other regional festivals, I can say with confidence and from experience that we are a top 10 festival in all measurable areas.

But the festival is a much bigger experience than just the films. The Milwaukee Film Festival also consists of various educational programs. Many screenings are followed by curated discussion panels or opportunities for audience members to have conversations about the films they’ve just seen. There are also a number of events that support local filmmakers where experts will be discussing essential topics such as crowdfunding and distribution workflow.

Another thing that is really exciting and important, which doesn’t get enough attention, is our commitment to youth education. Over 8000 Milwaukee area students from 1st grade through high school will attend private screenings during the festival. We have created educational content in collaboration with teachers, so participating educators receive a curriculum packet that explains the films’ relevance for the Common Core State Standards. The education screenings are always great communal viewing experiences.

TF: What are your thoughts on the significance of the festival for the city of Milwaukee?

JJ: Milwaukee is a little bit different during the festival. It’s more alive, global, connected. The festival begins and ends with great cinema, but it also engages different organizations around the city. This year we are working with over 300 community partners and 90 sponsors.

Additionally, because the Milwaukee Film Festival celebrates so much diverse content, it allows us to present so many different voices, cultures and ideas. We want to screen films that can engage any community in Milwaukee. We’re always looking to grow and diversify.

TF: What are some of the films and events that you are most excited about this year?

JJ: There are some tremendous films in our competition program; for instance, “The Russian Woodpecker.” It’s the debut film of director Chad Gracia and it won the World Cinema Jury Prize at Sundance. It has such rich, weird storytelling that is extremely engaging and even funny despite its bleak subject matter – Russian and Urkrainian relations and a secret concerning the Chernobyl disaster. Chad Gracia, who grew up in Milwaukee, will be here for the screening.

The festival’s centerpiece film is “Peace Officer.” It’s a very timely exposé about the over-militarization of the police force in the US. The film follows former Utah sheriff William “Dub” Lawrence, who has spent the last ten years or so of his life investigating different police overreaches that resulted in the controversial deaths of civilians. He has a unique perspective because he comes from a law enforcement family and was a sheriff. The film stresses the idea that a police officer is first and foremost a peace officer. “Peace Officer” premiered at South by Southwest where it won two big awards and “Dub” Lawrence will also be here for the showing.

As for fiction films, I’m excited by local films. We’re showing about sixty! We have films from over 50 countries, but it is important to us to honor local filmmakers. “The Milwaukee Music Video Show” is a series of music videos by Milwaukee-based filmmakers and all but two bands from Milwaukee. It’s a great collection of filmmaking and musical talent, most of whom will be present.

TF: Is it too soon to begin thinking about the 8th annual Milwaukee Film Festival? How would like to see the festival grow in years to come?

JJ: ( fatigued laugh ) Three years ago we added a venue – the Times Cinema. This year we added the Avalon. I love being able to expand the footprint. There’s a chance that we might continue to expand next year. No promises though.

I mentioned before that we’re always looking to feature Milwaukee-made content. We also have the Brico Forward Fund, which consists of $50,000 in cash awards and over $75,000 in donated production services. I’m excited to see whether any of the resultant works will be shown next year.