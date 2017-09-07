Investigative Journalist Marina Walker Guevara to Speak at Marquette University

Marina Walker Guevara, the deputy director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, will speak at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Ballroom (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as a part of the Burleigh Media Ethics Lecture Series.

Guevara will discuss her role in coordinating 376 journalists across 80 countries to produce the explosive, Pulitzer Prize winning Panama Papers.

“Through ethical, collaborative reporting, 376 journalists combined their talents in an orchestrated, international effort to expose a nest of illicit tax evasion and reveal the identities of powerful world leaders, celebrities and criminals who hide their massive wealth in secret offshore accounts,” says the events website.

