Iron Horse's Sunset on Summer Soiree

The weather may be changing but Milwaukee's love of outdoor events has not waned just yet. To celebrate the last beautiful nights of summer, The Iron Horse Hotel will be hosting a free festival this evening, Thursday, Sept. 18, at its popular outdoor patio, The Yard.

Dubbed Sunset on Summer, the event will feature live music, summer cocktails (all guests will receive a free welcome glass of sparkling wine), light bites and a Bartolotta fireworks show after sunset. And for those looking for a designated driver, Iron Horse has partnered with Uber MKE and will offer new Uber riders free rides to and from the event by using the code IRONHORSE.

Sunset on Summer kicks off at 5 p.m. and is a free event open to the public. If you'd like to reserve a seat in The Yard, a limited amount of $35 VIP tickets are available, which includes reserved seating all night long, a dedicated cocktail server, passed appetizers from 6-8 p.m. and a welcome cocktail. For VIP tickets, call 414-374-4766.

For more information, visit The Iron Horse Hotel's event page.