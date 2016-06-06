Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work on the late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar, is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.

The making of Spann’s debut album came about as a sort of social domino affect. Spann was introduced to producer Tony Visconti, who in turn introduced him to Bowie, through a mutual friend. Meeting Bowie led Spann to working with Milwaukee-based producer Gary Tanin, and the making of Time, Time, Time, Time, Time . Spann and Tanin are currently completing Spann’s second album due out next year.

The show begins at 4 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage.